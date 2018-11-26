Try 3 months for $3
112718 Globetrotters 01 ps.jpg
Buy Now

A group of kids play musical chairs with the Harlem Globetrotters Mascot Globie before the game on Monday evening. The Harlem Globetrotters brought their crowd pleasing basketball artistry and entertainment to the Adams Center for a family friendly evening. One of the Globetrotters is former Griz point guard Shane Christensen. See Sports for more on "Scooter."

 PARKER SEIBOLD, Missoulian

Globie, the Harlem Globetrotters mascot, plays musical chairs with some kids Monday night at the Adams Center.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags