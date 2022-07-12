Roundabout construction begins on Mullan Road

Kiewit Corporation crews started construction last week on a new roundabout connecting Mary Jane Boulevard and Mullan Road as part of the comprehensive Mullan BUILD project.

To facilitate the roundabout construction, a detour on Mullan Road between Dublin Street and Flynn Lane went into place Tuesday. The detour is expected to stay in place until the end of the summer or early fall.

“We are looking forward to beginning work on the Mullan Road roundabouts at Mary Jane Boulevard and George Elmer Drive,” said Shane Stack, Missoula County Public Works director, in a press release. “Drivers will experience delays for the coming weeks as we work first to complete the roundabout connecting Mary Jane Boulevard to Mullan Road.”

Mullan BUILD infrastructure and road construction include efforts on sections of Mary Jane Boulevard South, Mary Jane Boulevard North, England Boulevard, George Elmer Drive, and two roundabout intersections along Mullan Road (Mullan/George Elmer Drive and Mullan/Mary Jane Boulevard).

The steering and prioritization committee, comprised of community members and stakeholders, reviewed many options for the Mullan intersections, including stop signs, stop lights and additional turn lanes, and selected the ultimate design with roundabouts.

In the press release, MDT emphasized the importance of using roundabouts for safety and efficiency, as well as the usefulness of existing Missoula roundabouts such as those on Van Buren Street, Orange Street and near the Missoula International Airport.

The roundabout at Mary Jane Boulevard and Mullan Road is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer.

Visit the webpage for more details regarding the Mullan BUILD project: mullanbuild.com.