 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Roundabout construction begins on Mullan Road

  • 0
Mullan Build (copy)

As part of the Mullan BUILD project, crews will build roundabouts on Mary Jane Boulevard and George Elmer Drive. 

 TOM BAUER, Missoulian

Kiewit Corporation crews started construction last week on a new roundabout connecting Mary Jane Boulevard and Mullan Road as part of the comprehensive Mullan BUILD project.

To facilitate the roundabout construction, a detour on Mullan Road between Dublin Street and Flynn Lane went into place Tuesday. The detour is expected to stay in place until the end of the summer or early fall. 

“We are looking forward to beginning work on the Mullan Road roundabouts at Mary Jane Boulevard and George Elmer Drive,” said Shane Stack, Missoula County Public Works director, in a press release. “Drivers will experience delays for the coming weeks as we work first to complete the roundabout connecting Mary Jane Boulevard to Mullan Road.”

Mullan BUILD infrastructure and road construction include efforts on sections of Mary Jane Boulevard South, Mary Jane Boulevard North, England Boulevard, George Elmer Drive, and two roundabout intersections along Mullan Road (Mullan/George Elmer Drive and Mullan/Mary Jane Boulevard).

People are also reading…

The steering and prioritization committee, comprised of community members and stakeholders, reviewed many options for the Mullan intersections, including stop signs, stop lights and additional turn lanes, and selected the ultimate design with roundabouts.  

In the press release, MDT emphasized the importance of using roundabouts for safety and efficiency, as well as the usefulness of existing Missoula roundabouts such as those on Van Buren Street, Orange Street and near the Missoula International Airport.

The roundabout at Mary Jane Boulevard and Mullan Road is tentatively scheduled to be completed by the end of the summer.

Visit the webpage for more details regarding the Mullan BUILD project: mullanbuild.com.  

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, Mexico pres. to discuss immigration, trade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News