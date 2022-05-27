Roundabouts, road design stir debate on Mullan BUILD

The Mullan BUILD project in the Sx͏ʷtpqyen area is on track to be completed by the end of the year, project officials confirmed Thursday.

The massive infrastructure project, funded by a $13 million federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development grant, will completely re-envision the Mullan Road region west of Reserve Street and south of Broadway.

Three roads will be built out between Mullan Road and Broadway, complete with bike lanes, water and sewer infrastructure: Mary Jane Boulevard, George Elmer Drive and England Boulevard.

Installing this infrastructure paves the way for the possibility to build 6,000 new housing units in the area.

“It’s a big undertaking,” said Donny Pfeifer, project manager with engineering firm DJ&A.

Some local residents said Wednesday's open house changed their minds about the project. Others continued to voice concerns about the construction plans.

A major sticking point for many of the open-house attendees centered on two roundabouts proposed as part of the roadway construction.

The project includes plans to build two roundabouts on Mullan Road where it crosses George Elmer Drive and Mary Jane Boulevard.

Temporary roads will be built on the south end of both intersections to guide traffic around the roundabout construction while it’s in progress, although the exact construction plans are still preliminary, project team members said.

Hellgate Elementary School staff member Sara Triphan said she worried about the safety and effectiveness of using roundabouts, but the project team helped her gain a better understanding of their benefits.

“I wanted a light because I thought that would be safer,” she said. “Now I understand better and I’m OK with a roundabout.”

Triphan explained the decreased speeds created by roundabouts reduce the severity of crashes at those intersections.

However, Triphan said she still worries drivers don’t know how to navigate roundabouts.

“I feel the city as a whole needs to learn to use roundabouts,” she stated.

She said she doesn’t think there is widespread understanding that motorists in the roundabout have the right of way.

Triphan suggested adding signage at the intersections or a billboard instructing drivers how to correctly use a roundabout.

Although Triphan came away with a changed opinion on the Mullan BUILD plans, others at the open house weren’t convinced by members of the project team on Wednesday.

John Bass said his concerns about the roadways weren’t swayed by the open house.

“I just have questions about the design of the road,” he said.

Bass was primarily focused on parking issues. Even though he rode his bike to the open house, he said the bike lanes in this scenario would force drivers to park too far from the edge of the road.

“I’m glad they’re putting in bike lanes, I just don’t care for this particular design on this street,” he explained. “I’m just really disappointed in the design.”

Pfeifer with the project’s engineering firm said the Mullan BUILD team is still open to receiving feedback from the community, even though some of the plans have already been established.

To learn more about the project, go to mullanbuild.com. To get in touch with the project team, contact Becca MacLean at Big Sky Public Relations at becca@bigskypublicrelations.com.

