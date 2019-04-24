Commissioner Nicole “Cola” Rowley is vacating her seat on the Missoula County Commission and moving to Gallatin County.
Rowley, who is the current chair and most senior county commissioner, announced Wednesday afternoon that she is taking a job as deputy county administrator with Gallatin County on July 1. Her term was set to expire in 2021.
“This is an amazing opportunity to further my dedication to public service for years to come,” Rowley said in a press release. “It will allow me to capitalize on my strengths and interest in data, administration and collaborative innovation. I’m excited for a new challenge and the accompanying personal and professional growth.”
Rowley took office in 2015, making data-informed solutions to climate change, criminal justice reform, public health and land use planning a priority.
“In a few short years, Cola has left an indelible impression on Missoula County government,” Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said in a statement. “Among other things, her data-driven approach to criminal justice reform has put Missoula County on the map and will position us well for realizing jail diversion efforts and fostering healthy communities. She’s smart, motivated and passionate — all attributes that will serve Gallatin County well. I look forward to collaborating across county lines, and I wish Cola the very best in her new role.”
Rowley serves on several boards and authorities, including the Partnership Health Center, Western Montana Mental Health Center and Missoula Aging Services boards, and the Housing Policy Steering Committee. She’s also the chair of the Urban Counties Coalition of the Montana Association of Counties and serves on the National Association of Counties Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee.
“Cola’s encyclopedic understanding of local government, focus on data-driven solutions and commitment to an equitable future have made her an effective elected official,” Commissioner Josh Slotnick said in a statement. “I have appreciated Cola's openness and willingness to pass on her knowledge, as she has been a great help to me as well as the county. Our loss is indeed Gallatin County's gain.”
The Missoula County Democratic Central Committee will provide a list of three names to Strohmaier and Slotnick, who will appoint someone to fill her term. The commissioners will decide on a process and timeline for selecting the candidate.
The new commissioner can run for the open seat in the November 2020 election, with the winner then serving the standard six-year staggered term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
“It’s been an honor to serve Missoula County and to work with such amazing people every day, within the organization and in the community,” Rowley said in the statement. “I’m proud of the work I’ve done forwarding the redevelopment of the fairgrounds, justice system improvement, addressing climate change and resiliency planning, policy and regulatory updates and development, transparency and efficiency. Missoula County has been recognized nationally for the work we do on many fronts, and I look forward to its continued success.”
This story will be updated.