Roxy, Logjam and ZACC postpone events or close entirely due to virus

"We don't really know what the hit will be, but it will be heavy," he said. "That's why we're asking the community to help us with donations while we are dark."

Last week, they announced that one of their signature events, the 43rd annual International Wildlife Film Festival, would transition to an online-only format with screenings, Q&As, and other features you'd expect at a live event.

Zootown Arts Community Center

The ZACC is closing the doors of its new building on West Main Street for two weeks, effective immediately.

The Mini Show, its largest fundraiser of the year featuring live and silent auction items, will go online-only instead of its typical sold-out live event at the Wilma.

"Obviously, these are tough decisions for us as we are dependent on our daily operations and the Mini Show fundraising efforts to meet our operation budgets," according to a news release on Sunday. "This closure's impact on our community, staff, and our organization is potentially very serious, but it is our responsibility to make sure we are making decisions that keep everyone as safe as possible."