Roxy, Logjam, ZACC, others postpone events or temporarily close due to virus

Logjam Presents, the Roxy Theater and the Zootown Arts Community Center were among Missoula arts institutions announcing halts on events or temporary closures after the first presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Missoula County were made public over the weekend.
Logjam Presents is postponing all live events for 30 days at its two venues, the Wilma and the Top Hat Lounge. (The latter's restaurant and bar will stay open.)
The Roxy announced that it will suspend all events from Monday, March 16, through April 1.
The ZACC is closing its new building, home to myriad all-ages classes and events, for two weeks, and is moving its annual fundraiser, the Mini Show, to an online only format. It was scheduled for the Wilma on March 28.
Both the Roxy and the ZACC are nonprofits, and asked that people consider donating any tickets for postponed or cancelled events to make up for several weeks' worth of losses.
The decisions follow the University of Montana, which called off its public events including arts staples like plays and concerts, until further notice. Starting Monday, the campus radio station KBGA will close its studios for two weeks while staying on air, with DJs working remotely.
Tell Us Something, the live storytelling event, has postponed its scheduled March 25 event at The Wilma, and rescheduled it for June 9.
Logjam Presents
Logjam's call follows restrictions on large gatherings in Washington, Oregon and New York to help prevent the spread of the virus through "social distancing." Around the country, touring acts were postponing entire tours, and industry giants AEG and Live Nation halted their tours in North America through the end of the month.
The Wilma can hold 1,600 people, and the Top Hat has a capacity of 600, and the postponements stretched to more than 20 ticketed and free concerts.
“While there is no current moratorium on public gatherings in Montana, Logjam Presents has decided to postpone all live events for a period of 30 days. We are following the lead of communities that are more advanced in the spread of COVID-19," Nick Checota, owner of Logjam Presents, said in a news release.
“Safety of our customers, as well as the safety of the communities in which we operate, is our highest priority and must supersede the business interests of our company. While the impact of canceling all of the events at our venues will have a significant impact on business, we feel it is in the most effective way to help curtail the spread of COVID-19. We will continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation and remain in contact with local state and government health officials,” Checota said.
The Top Hat restaurant is staying open, but they've increased their sanitation to menus, condiments, and other tabletop items and other surfaces. Staff will wear masks and gloves during food prep, too, among other efforts.
Logjam has 200 full-time and part-time employees and a payroll of more than $4 million. Checota said its revenue model “evaporated” in five days, affecting not only its operations but bars, restaurants and lodging providers that concert-goers also patronize.
Roxy Theater
The Roxy has three screens and its largest theater can hold just over a hundred people, which triggered its decision to close to encourage social distancing.
"Obviously, this decision was not made lightly, considering the impact it will have on our community, our staff, and our organization, but we felt that it was in the best interest of the greater good that we close for this time," Executive Director Mike Steinberg wrote in an email.
Refunds are available, but the nonprofit asked that people consider treating their ticket as a donation.
"However, if you would like to convert the value of your ticket purchase into a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Roxy, please email development@theroxytheater.org (with your order number) by end-of-day on Thursday, March 19," the email said.
They also asked that people consider memberships or donations to help soften the financial losses.
The theater has around 20 year-round employees, and staff members will be paid, some at a reduced furlough rate, and some will stay on to help manage the closure, Steinberg said.
"We don't really know what the hit will be, but it will be heavy," he said. "That's why we're asking the community to help us with donations while we are dark."
Last week, they announced that one of their signature events, the 43rd annual International Wildlife Film Festival, would transition to an online-only format with screenings, Q&As, and other features you'd expect at a live event.
Zootown Arts Community Center
The ZACC is closing the doors of its new building on West Main Street for two weeks, effective immediately.
The Mini Show, its largest fundraiser of the year featuring live and silent auction items, will go online-only instead of its typical sold-out live event at the Wilma.
"Obviously, these are tough decisions for us as we are dependent on our daily operations and the Mini Show fundraising efforts to meet our operation budgets," according to a news release on Sunday. "This closure's impact on our community, staff, and our organization is potentially very serious, but it is our responsibility to make sure we are making decisions that keep everyone as safe as possible."
The ZACC has eight employees who will continue to be paid while they work on other activities that don't involve the public, and they "are trying to assess how long we will be able to do that," said Executive Director Kia Liszak.
"Not holding the Mini Show could potentially be a $50,000 loss unless we can make this happen online," she said.
So far, they've given $2,000 worth of refunds for classes, and are "looking at many thousands more in losses over cancelled events and walk-in activities."
The ZACC's new Show Room event space, which hosts concerts, plays and private events, was already seeing cancellations from individual groups and performers before Sunday's announcement.
"If you have purchased tickets for any events in the ZACC Show Room in this timeframe, we apologize for the inconvenience. We will be in touch through email about refunds. However, if you would like to convert the value of your ticket purchase into a tax-deductible charitable donation to the ZACC, it would be much appreciated," the email said.
Elsewhere around Missoula, cancellations and postponements were announced at a rapid clip. The Revival Comedy group called off its stand-up nights and workshops, according to founder Sarah Aswell. The Ten Spoon Vineyard and Winery, which hosts comedy nights and live music, decided to close its taproom until at least March 26. Free Cycles community bike shop, a home for events of all types, is closed indefinitely. Imagine Nation Brewing Company is staying open, but is shuttering its community center, which is used for gatherings of all types of groups.