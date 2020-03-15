Roxy, Logjam, ZACC, others postpone events or temporarily close due to virus

The decisions follow the University of Montana, which called off its public events including arts staples like plays and concerts, until further notice. Starting Monday, the campus radio station KBGA will close its studios for two weeks while staying on air, with DJs working remotely.

Tell Us Something, the live storytelling event, has postponed its scheduled March 25 event at The Wilma, and rescheduled it for June 9.

Logjam Presents

Logjam's call follows restrictions on large gatherings in Washington, Oregon and New York to help prevent the spread of the virus through "social distancing." Around the country, touring acts were postponing entire tours, and industry giants AEG and Live Nation halted their tours in North America through the end of the month.

The Wilma can hold 1,600 people, and the Top Hat has a capacity of 600, and the postponements stretched to more than 20 ticketed and free concerts.

“While there is no current moratorium on public gatherings in Montana, Logjam Presents has decided to postpone all live events for a period of 30 days. We are following the lead of communities that are more advanced in the spread of COVID-19," Nick Checota, owner of Logjam Presents, said in a news release.