Roxy moves closer to opening outdoor garden patio for movies

“It’s pretty groovy,” Steinberg said. “I love it. The mural that our graphics person, Ryan Hawk, did put the final touches on it. That’s a real perfect detail. There’s a great old vine drooping off it, so it’s very European.”

He estimates the Roxy is putting about $80,000 into building both the Annex and the Garden.

The seating will be set up similar to how the Roxy is showing movies at the Paddleheads Stadium this summer, with pods set up for groups of various sizes.

“So if you’re coming with a date you’ll pick a two-pod,” he explained. They hope to sell tickets in advance online so people can pick seats and avoid a line for tickets. Guests will be served the Roxy’s famous organic popcorn and beverages so they don’t have to go inside to the bar.

There were no public comments submitted on the project, and no member of the public spoke negatively of the project at Wednesday’s meeting.

Steinberg said the movies won't go super late, and the outdoor movies will be held in the early fall, spring and summer.