Roxy Record Swap returns with thousands of records, CDs, more

Dig through crates and you shall find at the Roxy Record Swap this Sunday, March 13.

Around 12 to 15 vendors will be selling tables stacked with thousands of LPs, CDs, DVDs and more, with proceeds benefiting the nonprofit community cinema.

“The interest in vinyl records is just so high,” said Mike Steinberg, the Roxy Theater’s executive director. Regardless how long you've been collecting, the swap presents an “opportunity to find a rare weird record tucked in with the other stuff, or fill in your collection.”

It runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Missoula Senior Center. Admission is $5 for early-bird access from 9-10 a.m., and $2 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. The head-start entry is worth it for serious collectors, as the “early bird gets the krautrock,” Steinberg said, referring to the German experimental music coveted by fans.

They’re also accepting donations of “gently used media and equipment items” at the Roxy during business hours.

The sponsoring vendors include the city’s three local record stores: Ear Candy Music, Rockin’ Rudy’s Record Heaven and Slant Street Records.

The last swap was held in early March 2020 and raised about $5,000. This year, the proceeds will generally support the nonprofit and help pay for new cameras for the summer camp program.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0