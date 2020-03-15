Roxy Theater halts events through April 1
Roxy Theater halts events through April 1

Roxy Theater file

The Roxy Theater on Higgins Avenue.

 SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian

Missoula's Roxy Theater announced Sunday it will suspend all events from Monday, March 16, through April 1.

"Obviously, this decision was not made lightly, considering the impact it will have on our community, our staff, and our organization, but we felt that it was in the best interest of the greater good that we close for this time," Mike Steinberg, Roxy executive director, wrote in an email, calling the decision "very difficult," and terming it precautionary based on federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

Earlier, the Roxy had reduced the number of patrons admitted to events, to facilitate recommended social distancing.

People who bought tickets for events during the affected time frame will receive automatic refunds over the next week, he said. Those who bought tickets at the box office can get refunds when the Roxy reopens.

"However, if you would like to convert the value of your ticket purchase into a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Roxy, please email development@theroxytheater.org (with your order number) by end-of-day on Thursday, March 19. We’ll also continue to accept membership sign-ups and renewals, and donations. Your support is especially appreciated at this time," he wrote.

Steinberg reiterated that the 43rd International Wildlife Film Festival will go on as an online streaming festival in the next few weeks. Look for more information at wildlifefilms.org

The Roxy will continue to share information on social media channels.

Tags

