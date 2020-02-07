Royer becoming a made-in-Montana mushing legend

“I lived in Fairbanks for 13 years straight, and the last seven or eight years I’ve been going back and forth” to Montana, she said.

For seven years she gave sled dog tours at Triple Creek Ranch south of Darby, and Royer began entering the Race to the Sky again. She won the 300-mile race in 2015, then again in 2016 for her third victory. No one else has won more than two of Races to the Sky. Royer added her fourth victory in 2018, driving to Lincoln from Tabiona, Utah, where she trained and served as an ambassador for essential oil guru Gary Young.

She rented her current home in the mountains 4½ miles southwest of Seeley Lake in October 2018 from Caroline Griffitts, a long-time Iditarod veterinarian from Loveland, Colorado.

Royer still has her place in Fairbanks and usually spends the three months after the Iditarod there.

“When some people go to Hawaii for vacation, my vacation after running the Iditarod is to take my dog team and go to the North Slope and go caribou hunting by dog team,” she said.

She’s back in Alaska in August and September with her four horses to hunt moose. Then it’s back to Montana in October in time for elk season in the Big Hole.

“So it’s all about the hunting,” she laughed.