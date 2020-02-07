Royer becoming a made-in-Montana mushing legend

PLACID LAKE — It’s a place like few others in the Lower 48.
Say you rounded a corner of the snow-blanketed lane North Placid Lake Road on Friday morning to Jessie Royer’s most recent sled dog compound and were greeted by a bombardment of excited barks.
Upward of 90 dogs, almost all athletic Alaska huskies and 30 of them in training for next month’s or future Iditarod Trail sled dog races, had on their happy faces.
Their names were Seal (“He’s my main No. 1 guy,” Royer said) and Striker, Colter and Bridger, Jamaica and Itkillik, and Royer reeled off the history of each of them.
They bounded in circles on their leads, each around its own small doghouse and feed pan. The din rose to a certain height when Royer turned and shouted, “Hey.”
It dropped to conversational level, and stayed there as she introduced them one by one.
Royer, affable and even chatty, would be loading up a couple of teams into their truck in a few hours and, with friend and understudy Josi Thyr of Cataldo, Idaho, head to Lincoln for the vet check and mushers meeting of the 35th Montana Race to the Sky.
The 300-mile and 100-mile romps down and up the Blackfoot and Clearwater valleys start Saturday at 2 p.m. in Lincoln. The race is rightfully billed as Montana’s premier sled dog race, and Royer has won a record four of them since her breakthrough in 1994 at age 17. She’s the odds-on favorite for No. 5 sometime Monday.
That’s special, but doesn’t come up in the conversation.
Royer guided visitors into a steel-sided shed, a replacement of one that burned in the 2007 Jocko Lakes fire, and opened the lid to a freezer. She pulled out a frozen salmon and the sawed chunks of Costco beef, pork and chicken — the kind of high-protein feed with which professional mushers entice and fuel their athletes on the trail.
White bibs hung on the wall above the freezer, some of them covered with autographs. Each was a memento of one of Royer’s 17 Iditarod starts and finishes in the past 19 years. In a race that often starts with 80 or more teams, Royer has never finished worse than 21st, and she’s been in the top 10 seven times and the top 5 three times. Her best finish was last year, when she crossed the line in Nome after roughly 1,100 miles in third place.
No matter whose eyes do the looking, Jessie Royer is a Montana-made superstar.
At 43, more than 20 years into her professional sled dog racing career, she still hasn’t got the hang of promoting the fact.
“If I could ever figure out a way … I need help with that,” she said, admitting she’s not of the social media world.
Royer is a polished speaker, smart and witty, and she’s done well at a smattering of speaking engagements in the likes of Norway, Austria, New Hampshire and Utah.
But despite being a heroine to half a generation of school kids, despite being the odds-on favorite every time she drives a team to the starting line of an Inland Northwest race, and despite being a perennial contender at Iditarod, she still can’t land a major sponsor.
It would be nice, Royer allowed, since she spends $60,000 to $70,000 on racing each year.
For finishing third at Iditarod in 2019 she received just short of $40,000 in prize money. (Alaskan Pete Kaiser got $51,000 to win it). Royer’s biggest paydays in the Alaska race have been $48,000 for finishing fourth in 2015 and $45,000 for fifth in 2017. Her winnings since 2001, when she received Iditarod’s Rookie of the Year award, are just north of $430,000.
All that said, money and fame are not her focus.
“It’s not a job. It’s a lifestyle,” Royer said, and it’s easy to believe her.
She’s raised and raced her own dogs, lots of them, for 28 years. Royer’s family ranched in Philipsburg when she ran her first dog sled race at Georgetown Lake at age 15. Two years later she became the first woman and the youngest musher to win Race to the Sky, at that time a 500-mile affair.
At age 21 Royer moved to Alaska. She worked for musher Jeff King for a year, then got her own place to raise and train her dogs in Fairbanks.
“I lived in Fairbanks for 13 years straight, and the last seven or eight years I’ve been going back and forth” to Montana, she said.
For seven years she gave sled dog tours at Triple Creek Ranch south of Darby, and Royer began entering the Race to the Sky again. She won the 300-mile race in 2015, then again in 2016 for her third victory. No one else has won more than two of Races to the Sky. Royer added her fourth victory in 2018, driving to Lincoln from Tabiona, Utah, where she trained and served as an ambassador for essential oil guru Gary Young.
She rented her current home in the mountains 4½ miles southwest of Seeley Lake in October 2018 from Caroline Griffitts, a long-time Iditarod veterinarian from Loveland, Colorado.
Royer still has her place in Fairbanks and usually spends the three months after the Iditarod there.
“When some people go to Hawaii for vacation, my vacation after running the Iditarod is to take my dog team and go to the North Slope and go caribou hunting by dog team,” she said.
She’s back in Alaska in August and September with her four horses to hunt moose. Then it’s back to Montana in October in time for elk season in the Big Hole.
“So it’s all about the hunting,” she laughed.
Royer prefers training her dogs in the Montana winters rather than Alaska, even when there’s Decembers like this one that call for for running them ahead of her side-by-side off-road vehicle. When it does snow, it’s a softer, warmer variety down here, as opposed to the cold, crystallized variety in Alaska that wreaks havoc on the dogs’ paws.
“I rarely have to put booties on here,” she said.
And it saves on feed, since huskies tend to eat more when it’s frigid cold.
Royer took her voluminous supply sacks for the 2020 Iditarod to her brother in Missoula on Monday. He made an overnight drive to Seattle, in time to place them on a barge for a two-week trip to Anchorage, the ceremonial start.
The sacks of dog and people food; vet supplies and liniment; homeopathic, essential oils and vitamins; dog booties and woolen socks; and assorted other things will be dropped at points along the Alaska trail, as designated by Royer. She’ll drive with her dogs straight to Anchorage later this month.
First, though, there’s the Race to the Sky, where Royer’s is one of nine teams entered in the race Saturday. Another 10 teams, including one driven by Thyr, is in the 100-mile “sprint” from Lincoln to Seeley Lake. Royer and Thyr finished 1-2 in the 300-mile Idaho Sled Dog Challenge in McCall last Saturday in warm, sloppy conditions.
The trail ahead on Saturday should be blessed with plenty of snow, with temperatures dropping at least to the teens at night. Whatever’s in store, Royer will deal with it gladly, as long as she’s with her dogs in the wilderness.
In it to win it?
Royer said she’ll carry with her the same philosophy she takes into the Iditarod each March: “I just want to get to Nome as fast as I can.”