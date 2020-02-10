Royer closing in on Race to the Sky victory

Jessie Royer of Seeley Lake has reached the final checkpoint of the 300-mile Montana Race to the Sky sled dog race, miles and hours ahead of her closest competition.
Royer, a four-time winner of the race and a veteran of 17 Iditarod Trail races in Alaska, arrived at the White Tail Ranch on Kleinschmidt Flats northeast of Ovando at 9:19 a.m. Monday.
She has a six-hour mandatory layover before the final 50-mile leg over Huckleberry Pass to Lincoln.
"We would predict an 8:30-9 (p.m.) finish tonight," race secretary Pam Beckstrom said.
You have free articles remaining.
At 10 a.m. the other five mushers remaining in the race were all at the Seeley Lake checkpoint for the 50-mile leg to White Tail Ranch. First among them to arrive at Seeley Lake was Gabe Dunham of Darby, followed by Clayton Perry of Choteau, Cindy Gallea and Damon Ramaker of Minnesota, and Kevin Mathis of Monona, Iowa.
Three teams withdrew from the race Sunday: Jesse Flory of Hesperus, Colorado; Patrick Roy of Paradise; and Jed Stephenson of Sandpoint, Idaho.
Josi Thyr of Seeley Lake claimed first early Sunday in the Race to the Sky 100 at the Morrell Creek snowmobile parking lot near Seeley Lake. Thyr, originally from Cataldo, Idaho, was awarded the Jack Beckstrom Best Cared for Team Award.
Roy Etnire of Seeley received the Jack Beckstrom Sportsmanship Award for his work on the trail and sacrificing running time to help the Race to the Sky. Etnire, a two-time winner of the 100-mile race, finished seventh Sunday.
Charmayne Morrison, a 19-year-old Montana State University student from Polson, received the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown award. She competed in and finished the Eagle Cap Extreme 100 in Oregon in January and the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge in McCall, Idaho, two weekends ago before taking third place in Race to the Sky 100.