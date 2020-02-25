Royer heads for Alaska with elite team

You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer, et al.
Montana, meet Colter and Seal and Lilly and the rest of Jessie and the J Team.
Jessie Royer is heading north to Alaska with one of the world’s elite sled dog teams, and together they just might go down in history.
Royer, 43, has put 2,100 training miles on the Alaska huskies she’ll harness up for her 18th Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race starting March 7.
A perennial top-15 finisher at Iditarod, Royer has three top-5 performances in the past five years, culminating in third place last year.
Most of the dogs that got her there are back. They'll be teamed with a trio of quality 3-year-old rookies who've earned their places in the traces — the harnesses — through a competitive process.
“I think it’s a nice dog team. I’m super excited with them, but I also know lots can happen,” Royer said Monday, hours before she departed her kennel west of Placid Lake for the drive to Anchorage. “It’s 1,000 miles and there are just so many variables — weather, flu virus, maybe your main leader pulls a muscle …”
One thing she knows: the 14 dogs that will lead her to Nome have her back.
Earlier this month, Royer introduced her favorites in a walk around the dog yard at the ranch she has rented for the past couple of years. It took most of half an hour, and dozens and dozens of introductions.
Every one of the 62 racing dogs has been raised by Royer from a pup. The tail-wagging affection and tongue-wagging kisses are testaments to the bond.
After a record fifth win in the 300-mile Montana Race to the Sky a couple of weeks ago, Royer has narrowed her 2020 Iditarod J Team to 15. She can hitch her star to only 14, down the last couple of years from the traditional 16.
Either Echooka or Bridger will get the nod for No. 14, probably the night before the race’s official start at Willow.
There’s a story behind each of those names, and those of the other 13 Royer ticked off over the phone Monday as she mushed a team of 18 dogs on its final Montana training run.
The others on her 2020 J Team: Seal, Stryker, Sniper, Halo and Recon; Jamaica and Mango; Whin, Colter, Lilly, Twizzler, Your and Wrangell.
Their bloodlines, and every dog in her kennel, can be traced back to a dog that helped carry Royer to Nome in her first Iditarod in 2001.
“I got a dog named Reba when I was 16 years old, and I got a couple different litters out of Reba,” she said.
Kuling was the star of one of those, running nine Iditarods. Kuling is a Swedish word for a gale or strong wind.
“That was my wind litter: Zephyr, Maria, Breeze, Kuling,” Royer said.
Kuling begat Lucy and Linus, who had 14 Iditarod finishes between them. They turn 12 this summer and rest contentedly in a separate retirement pen.
Kuling's progeny comprise nine and possibly 10 slots in Royer’s Iditarod 2020 lineup. Five of them are 6-year-olds from her “military special forces” litter.
Seal, as in Navy Seal, and Stryker, a type of armored vehicle, led Royer to Nome last year. Sniper, Halo and Recon will be on the trail with them this year.
Royer doesn’t play favorites among dogs — they all obviously worship her — but said, “Seal, he’s my main guy. He’s my main No. 1.”
Wrangell, the oldest of the team at 8, bears the name of a city and island off the coast of Alaska. Jamaica, 7, stands out with his golden coat. He's from Royer’s tropical islands litter, “because tropical islands makes perfect sense for a sled dog,” she deadpanned.
“Colter is from my mountain man litter. There’s (John) Colter, (Jim) Bridger, Kit (Carson), Jedediah (Smith) and (Ben) Lilly, who was a hunter/trapper guy. Bridger, Kit and Lilly are the girls. Jed and Colter are the boys,” Royer said.
Her mountain man litter turns four this year. Colter in particular broke into the ranks of superstar in Royer’s eyes last year. He ran the Yukon Quest, North America’s other 1,000-miler that goes from Fairbanks to Whitehorse, Yukon, in February and “he was just amazing,” she said. “Then he ran Iditarod with me. He’s four now, and he’s one of my top dogs.”
Pups of an early litter were christened with Native American tribal names, including a boy named Sioux.
She won’t run 2-year-olds on her main string, but the budding stars she keeps at the top of the dog yard answer to Toothless, Hiccup, Fishlegs, Tuffnut, Ruffnut and Gobber. You may recognize the names as characters from “How to Train Your Dragon,” the computer-animated film that turns 10 this year.
Echooka is from the 3-year-old litter named after rivers in Alaska’s Brooks Range. Her brother Your and his brother Itkillik pulled Royer to easy victory in Race to the Sky. Their names come from Alaska rivers and creeks.
Itkillik “is one of the names I could pronounce, but it’s also one of the spots we go caribou hunting to up on the North Slope," Royer explained.
"Your" is also a nod to 2018 Iditarod winner Joar Leifseth Ulson of Norway. He earned a spot on the J Team. But before the Montana race, Royer was concerned about both her strapping boys.
“Young dogs, especially young big males like that, are just like teenagers. They don’t hold their weight and that’s a big thing,” she said. “I want dogs that eat so good they gain weight going to Nome, and I have dogs like that.”
All her dogs seem to be No. 1 in Royer's heart, and vice versa. In an Iditarod field of 58 mushers, of which six are former champions, Royer ranks among best of the best mushers in the world.
And she’ll pit her boys and girls, honed for this moment in the mountains of Montana, up against any of them.