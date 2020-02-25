Royer heads for Alaska with elite team

Earlier this month, Royer introduced her favorites in a walk around the dog yard at the ranch she has rented for the past couple of years. It took most of half an hour, and dozens and dozens of introductions.

Every one of the 62 racing dogs has been raised by Royer from a pup. The tail-wagging affection and tongue-wagging kisses are testaments to the bond.

After a record fifth win in the 300-mile Montana Race to the Sky a couple of weeks ago, Royer has narrowed her 2020 Iditarod J Team to 15. She can hitch her star to only 14, down the last couple of years from the traditional 16.

Either Echooka or Bridger will get the nod for No. 14, probably the night before the race’s official start at Willow.

There’s a story behind each of those names, and those of the other 13 Royer ticked off over the phone Monday as she mushed a team of 18 dogs on its final Montana training run.

The others on her 2020 J Team: Seal, Stryker, Sniper, Halo and Recon; Jamaica and Mango; Whin, Colter, Lilly, Twizzler, Your and Wrangell.