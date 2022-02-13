Royer leading Race to the Sky as competition crosses halfway

Mushers began pulling into Seeley Lake before dawn Sunday as the 37th annual Race to the Sky continued this weekend.

Jessie Royer, from Seeley Lake, had a substantial lead in the 300-mile race. By 2 p.m., the legendary musher had already completed over half the race.

Royer entered the Seeley Lake checkpoint at 5:23 a.m. with 12 dogs, followed closely by Josi Thyr (6:22 a.m.) and Bailey Vitello (6:29 a.m.). Vitello was in second on Sunday afternoon and got out of the Seeley Lake checkpoint around 20 minutes before Thyr did.

"Last night it got down to 10 degrees. It was real nice, good running, but some gravel's showing and that hurts us a lot, it beats down on the sleds and makes everything a little harder on the dogs' feet and joints," Vitello said prior to leaving the Seeley Lake checkpoint.

"So we just take it a lot slower, a lot more rest, make sure you're double-checking dogs."

Vitello is from Milton, New Hampshire, and said many races out east had been canceled, either due to temperatures or COVID concerns.

Some sleds were indeed beat up, with plastic pieces that go on the runners mangled. One team used an acetylene torch to heat up the plastic in order to replace it, all the while using a screwdriver to get pieces of ice and rock out of the undercarriage of the sled.

Mushers and event workers described the trails as icy, with some sections, including roads, with little to no snow on them. The weather in western Montana has been unseasonably warm the past week or so, which also has impacted the race.

One impact is the thick ice on trails, created by melt and the freezing temperatures at night, while the other is on the dogs themselves. The dogs used in sled races often have thick coats, which means when it gets warm they get hot.

Some mushers said they have spent time opening up ice, so the dogs are able to get water. Sometimes, said race veterinarian Dr. Kathy Topham, the dogs will be able to scoop snow into their mouths as they run — something that is far more difficult on ice or in areas with low snow.

But Topham, who has decades of experience working with sled dogs, said she was pleased with the condition of the dogs coming into the checkpoints. There is an entire team of veterinarians on standby during the race who check the dogs as they come in.

"At this point I'm more optimistic than I was at the beginning of the race," Topham said. "I think these guys are taking care of their dogs — we always hope for the best and prepare for the worst, and I just think right now we're looking at a best-case scenario."

Christina Gibson, 21, from Carlton, Washington, won the 100-mile race in 17 hours and 17 minutes. Nicole Lombardi, 39, from Lincoln, Montana, was second in the race with a time of 17 hours, 40 minutes. Erik Oline, Scott White and Mark Stamm rounded out the top five.

There were 14 entries in the 100-mile race and 12 in the 300-mile race. Racers in the 300-mile race are expected to be in Lincoln from 8 p.m. onward on Monday night.

Conditions have made the race a little slower this year and the final cutoff for finishers in the 300-mile race is noon on Tuesday, Feb. 15. An awards ceremony is planned for the High Country Trading Post in Lincoln for 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

"It's always a new experience," Vitello said. "That's why I love mushing — you learn something new every day."

Jordan Hansen covers news and local government for the Missoulian. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or send him an email at Jordan.Hansen@Missoulian.com

