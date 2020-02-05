Royer leads 19 mushers into 35th Race to the Sky

Royer is entered in next month’s 48th Iditarod Trail race across Alaska, her part-time residence. A perennial Top 15 finisher in the sport’s marquee event, she’ll be following up on her third-place finish last year.

Because of its distance, terrain and organization, Race to the Sky is an Iditarod qualifier. It’s also a proving ground, and two other mushers will also be honing their dog teams for the 1,100-mile race in Alaska in March.

Gabe Dunham, 35, is a native Alaskan who has a kennel of sled dogs in Darby. Winner of the Eagle Cup Extreme 200 in northeastern Oregon last month, she’ll be making her Iditarod debut in March.

So will Damon Ramaker, a 39-year-old emergency department nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He caught the mushing bug from Cindy Gallea, a Mayo Clinic nurse practitioner formerly from Seeley Lake. Gallea, 68, competed in her 15th and (she said) final Iditarod last year. She’s entered in the Race to the Sky 300, though, 25 years after she took second in her first try.

Great Falls dentist Brett Bruggeman broke through for his first Race to the Sky victory last year, in one of the coldest on record. Neither he nor son Spencer are entered this year.

