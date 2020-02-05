Royer leads 19 mushers into 35th Race to the Sky

Montana’s Race to the Sky dog sled race turns 35 this weekend, with yet more proof of the winter sport’s egalitarianism.
Nearly 200 huskies, both male and female, will be tugging at their traces to get started at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Hi-Country Trading Post west of Lincoln.
Four women and five men are entered to drive them in the longer race, 300 miles to the Swan Valley and back, a route that has seen a woman win six of the past seven years. One of them, Iditarod veteran Jessie Royer, has three of those victories and a record four all told.
It’s another diverse field. A couple of 19-year-olds, including Charmayne Morrison of Polson and Montana State University, return to the 100-mile race to compete with the likes of Roy Etnire, a 64-year-old millwright from Seeley Lake, a two-time winner who heads the trail crew getting things ready.
A pharmacist, two nurses, a nurse practitioner and a home center owner from Choteau are among those in the 300-miler who’ll be chasing Royer, who was a teenager when she won the Race to the Sky 500 mile race in 1994, the first of an unprecedented four victories.
Royer is entered in next month’s 48th Iditarod Trail race across Alaska, her part-time residence. A perennial Top 15 finisher in the sport’s marquee event, she’ll be following up on her third-place finish last year.
Because of its distance, terrain and organization, Race to the Sky is an Iditarod qualifier. It’s also a proving ground, and two other mushers will also be honing their dog teams for the 1,100-mile race in Alaska in March.
Gabe Dunham, 35, is a native Alaskan who has a kennel of sled dogs in Darby. Winner of the Eagle Cup Extreme 200 in northeastern Oregon last month, she’ll be making her Iditarod debut in March.
So will Damon Ramaker, a 39-year-old emergency department nurse at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He caught the mushing bug from Cindy Gallea, a Mayo Clinic nurse practitioner formerly from Seeley Lake. Gallea, 68, competed in her 15th and (she said) final Iditarod last year. She’s entered in the Race to the Sky 300, though, 25 years after she took second in her first try.
Great Falls dentist Brett Bruggeman broke through for his first Race to the Sky victory last year, in one of the coldest on record. Neither he nor son Spencer are entered this year.
Pam Beckstrom, Race to the Sky secretary and publicist, said Tuesday the word she got from Etnire on Monday was the picturesque trail through the Blackfoot Valley and beyond was in good shape.
“Lincoln got inches of snow yesterday and with these cold temperatures at night it should set up the trail real nice,” Beckstrom said.
Until last year, Race to the Sky’s initial presence each race week was in and around Helena. The event itself commemorates the Camp Rimini War Dog Reception and Training Center near Helena for its contribution to the war effort in World War II.
A classroom visit to a Helena middle school by an entire team of huskies is slated for Friday.
“We’re pretty excited we’re back in Helena,” said Beckstrom, who has been associated with all 35 Montana races.
A highlight for the weekend is a free pre-race banquet Friday at 6 p.m. in the Lincoln Community Hall. Barbie Nelson of Firefly Café in Anaconda is catering the dinner, which features pork roulade with Dijon cream sauce and grilled chicken breast with caramelized onion sauce.
For the second year the Race to the Sky is the third leg of the Rocky Mountain Triple Crown awards program, following the Eagle Cap Extreme in Oregon and the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge in McCall. Trophies go to the top mushers finishing all three races.
Brent Bruggeman earned the inaugural trophy last year, winning two of the three races and finishing second to his son Spencer at the Eagle Cap.
This year’s leading contender was Josi Thyr, who’s living in Seeley Lake and training with Royer, who won the Idaho Challenge but didn’t enter the Eagle Cap. Thyr finished second in each of the first two long races of the Triple Crown and was initially entered in the Race to the Sky 300. But Beckstrom learned on Tuesday that Thyr was dropping down to the 100-mile as Royer prepares her top dogs for the Iditarod. That left no one eligible for either of this year’s Triple Crown trophy.
As usual, former Race to the Sky contender Rob Greger is marshal of this year's contest. Chris Jewett is race manager.
Beckstrom credited the Ponderosa Snow Warriors and Seeley Lake Driftriders, with volunteers like Etnire, Fred Beyer and their crew for marking and getting the trail in shape. Etnire is president and Beckstrom vice president of Montana Sled Dog Inc., the race organizer. The board also includes secretary Tracy O'Reilly, treasurer Mindi Askelson, Britnee Butte, Jody Deveraux and Jewett.
Volunteers and sponsors for Race to the Sky 2020 are still welcome. Visit racetothesky.org to help out and to track the race online via GPS.