SEELEY LAKE – After enduring the first miles of snowy terrain, mushers from all over Montana and other parts of the country began pulling into the Morrell Creek Trailhead before dawn Sunday as the 38th annual Race to the Sky continued into the weekend.

According to GPS tracking data from the mushers’ sleighs, Jessie Royer, a 46-year-old musher from Seeley Lake and winner of last year’s race, was first to arrive at midway around 4:17 a.m. and first to depart around 8:48 a.m. Charmayne Morrison, 21, from Bozeman, arrived around 4:44 a.m. and departed approximately at 8:51 a.m. Erik Oline, a 23-year-old fly fishing guide and college student from Missoula, arrived approximately at 4:58 a.m. and left at around 9:12 a.m. Clayton Perry pulled into the midway checkpoint around 6:20 a.m. and was the last team to depart shortly before 10:40 a.m.

Race to the Sky kicked off Friday and Saturday with vet checks for the 300-mile and 100-mile mushers as well as a pre-race dinner at the Lincoln Community Hall Friday evening. Most of the pre-race events took place at Hi-Country in Lincoln.

After mushing for nearly 19 hours since the start of the race on Saturday, Perry, a 63-year-old retiree from Power, was busy fixing his sleigh and readying his team of Swingley and Redington dogs at the midway point of the race under a clear, blue sky.

Perry, one of four competitors in the 300-mile race, walked up and down feeding and fitting his 12-dog team with booties to get them through the last legs of the race.

“Come on, you gotta get up Willow,” he said, kneeling and hugging one of his dogs. “You can do it.”

Perry has been mushing for 24 years racing mostly Alaskan huskies. In the past he's received the Best Cared for Team Award and Sportsmanship Award at Race to the Sky. Perry has also won first place at the Eagle Cap Extreme race and second, third and fourth places at the Race to the Sky in past competitions

“It’s been a good race so far,” Perry said. “Long and fast. I've probably done this race about 10 times now but it never gets old.”

Perry and his dog handler Kelli Estrella said trail conditions have been better than previous years, with more snow and slightly warmer temperatures.

“Most of the mushers said that this last part (to midway) was fast and awesome,” Estrella said. She and her husband Anthony, both live in the town of Marion.

“I had baby goats being born at the time when Clayton called us asking if we wanted to do it,” she said of the dog-handling duty. “So I called my friends and I juggled everything around so that we could be here. This is our first time handling dogs. I never thought I would do this. With some of the stories these people would tell, I thought I would never do that, but I’m so in love with the dogs.”

This year’s roster of 300-mile distance racers is smaller than normal, with only four contestants participating. Race coordinator Pam Beckstrom said distance entries, which are entirely from Montana, were down this year because of inflation and the cost of gas for racers to make it to Montana.

Nicole Lombardi of Lincoln, Montana finished first in the 100-mile competition with her eight dogs and a trail time of 15 hours 25 minutes. Jesika Reimer of Emigrant Gap, California came in second with a race time of 16 hours and 5 minutes, followed by Christina Gibson (winner of last year’s 100-mile) of Carlton, Washington in third place.

The rest of the 100-mile teams finished as follows: fourth place Wade Donaldson (Coalville, Utah), fifth place Chris Adkins (Sand Coulee, Montana), sixth place Kevin Daugherty (McCall, Idaho), seventh place Adrian Lopez (Seeley Lake, Montana), eighth place Hunter Hale ( Seeley Lake, Montana), ninth place ​Maddie Longpre-Harrer (Power, Montana), 10th place Thomas Blackham (Terreton, Idaho), 11th place Bucky Hasty (Bozeman, Montana) and in 12th place Aidan Torres (Okanogan, Washington). Shane Pearson of Fairfield, Montana withdrew from the 100 mile race.

This year teams are again equipped with GPS tracking units on their sleds. Folks can follow the racers’ location on the race's website at racetothesky.org.