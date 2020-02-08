Rudy Autio: Family keeps legacy alive with exhibits, memoir

Voulkos began with pottery and the wheel before moving into abstract expressionist forms. Autio was an aspiring sculptor, curious about the figure and mural work.

"I always thought it was impressive how he would follow these threads of exploration, whether it was about sculpture, or drawing, or painting, or textiles," Lee said. "It was his creativity that was the key part of that."

The notion that artists with vastly different styles who can inform and challenge each other is part of their legacy at the Bray, where top ceramicists from around the world share space and make work in vastly different ways.

"We do bring all these people together. We're not proscribing any curriculum of any sort," he said. They provide space and time, and artists might leave in a different space than where they started.

For his part, Autio maintained ties to the Bray over the years after his initial tenure ended, to either make art or serve on the board.

"Rudy, out of most any of the artists in the history of the Bray, always felt a little more committed to what was happening and a little more beloved because of how much he loved that place," Lee said.