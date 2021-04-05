Rumble strip construction begins throughout western Montana

Rumble strip installation on highways in western Montana will begin this spring, the Montana Department of Transportation said in a Monday release.

The project will likely begin in early April, though start and end dates are still yet to be determined. Construction will happen on highways in Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Missoula, Ravalli and Sanders counties. The state also said Lake, Ravalli and Sanders counties will see roadside improvement work as well, which includes updated signs and shoulder rumble strips.

U.S. Highways 2 and 93 as well as Montana Highway 200 are part of the project.

Low-noise rumble strips cause noise and vibrations when a vehicle drives over the strip. They are less noisy outside the vehicle than traditional rumble strips, however, which will cause less noise pollution to those who live along highways.

Rumble strips are designed to prevent crashes on roadways, especially head-on and crashes from the side. Those can occur when a driver crosses the centerline of undivided highways into oncoming traffic.

The Montana Department of Transportation says that studies show rumble strip projects can reduce those type of crashes by 42% and severe injuries from them by 73%.