SEELEY LAKE — For the past 40 years, the Snow Joke Half Marathon has drawn runners from across Montana to circumnavigate an iced-over lake via snowy trails in the middle of the winter.
Close to 700 runners and 70 canine companions showed up for the 40th Snow Joke Half Marathon on Saturday.
Runners dressed in leggings and winter gear enjoyed temperatures in the mid-20s as they waited for the shotgun start of the race.
“I needed to have something to get me moving for the winter,” said Jeannie Swain, who registered for the race with her Missoula neighbor, Maggie Ward.
“We’re happy that it’s in the 20s and not the single digits,” Ward said.
The race has never been canceled due to winter weather conditions. Heavy snowfall and single-digit temperatures leading up to this year’s race could have significantly impacted the turnout, but that wasn’t the case, said Tony Banovich, executive director of Run Wild Missoula.
The Missoulian and Run Wild Missoula teamed up to produce this year’s race, which was hosted for many years by the Cheetah Herders Athletic Club.
The race is the area's oldest and largest half-marathon in the winter that continually draws runners for the scenery and quirky aspects, like the shotgun start and goofy signs that say things like “the cheetah preserve” or “rhinos have the right of way.”
Others attend the race to prepare for spring and summer half-marathons and marathons.
Shawn Noble was one of those runners. Noble is training for a 100k ultra marathon in April that will be held in Zion, Utah.
“I’m running like 70 miles a week so this is just another 13-mile run,” Noble said.
Noble, a Run Wild member, also chose the race so he could bring his training partner, an Australian border collie named Dundee after Crocodile Dundee.
“It’s one of the few races in this area that allows dogs so I think it’s a unique race,” Noble said.
Race officials even keep track of the top canine competitors.
Nathan Senner’s dog, Oliver, took first place in the canine division this year, making it his third consecutive year as the top runner.
Apart from the dogs and the quirky history, the race has built its own momentum over the years.
“It’s a unique event,” Banovich said. “You’re out on this dirt road in the back and it’s gorgeous out there with all the trees, all the snow … It’s a great place to be outside and be active”
