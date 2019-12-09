Missoula Rural Fire Department firefighters stopped by the Head Start program at the Northside Whittier School for its annual Coats for Kids delivery Monday.
Firefighter Max Kottwitz, who coordinates the Coats for Kids program, said the MRFD would be distributing 265 winter jackets on its first delivery of the season, and would be working its way through other area schools to make sure no kids are going cold this winter.
“We partner with the schools to bring in the coats for anyone who needs one in as many schools as we can,” Kottwitz said. “We usually start here because most kids here will be getting one, and the school helps determine who is eligible and where the need is.”
Operation Warm, a national nonprofit that helps administer the program, buys winter coats for young children in need using proceeds from local donations. Last year, MRFD smashed its $7,000 fundraising goal, bringing in more than $21,000. This year marks the eighth year the rural fire department has participated in Operation Warm.
With each coat costing about $18, donors get a good bang for their buck, and Kottwitz encouraged people to use Operation Warm’s website to donate online or to drop off a check at the main MRFD station on South and Reserve.
Kids in light-up snow boots and sweatpants, mostly between ages 3 and 5, lined up to pick out their coats in the school’s central gym, with some kids excited to try out their new gear, and others crying, overwhelmed by the whole commotion.
“I think some of them think they need to give up their old coats,” Sierra Balliett, a family advocate at the school, said, theorizing why the kids would be crying. “So we’re just trying to explain these are fun new coats they can have in addition to their old ones.”
Balliett said the Head Start program serves mostly children whose families are below the federal poverty line, meaning almost everyone at the school would be getting a new warm coat as temperatures continue to fall in Missoula.
A handful of firefighters and teachers helped fit each kid’s size and color preferences, and wrote each one’s name on the tags of their new coats before releasing them to run around the gym, clutching their new coats like teddy bears.
Kottwitz said the rural fire department would be headed to Lolo, Woodman, Bonner, Target Range, Hawthorne, DeSmet, and Alberton schools in the coming weeks, and depending on the amount of money that continues to come in for the program, they might be able to make it to even more schools.