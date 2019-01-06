From a new outdoor ice skating rink in Seeley Lake to maintenance of parks in Bonner and East Missoula to new benches on the Bitterroot Trail, Missoula County recreationists are going to see some improvements soon. That’s all thanks to nearly $39,000 in matching grants awarded by the Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board.
Last Saturday, the Seeley Lake Regional Outdoor Center for Kinetic Sports (Seeley Lake ROCKS) held a grand opening for a new-open air ice rink at the elementary school athletic fields. The organization used $10,000 in matching grant funds to put the finishing touches on the facility. More than 200 people showed up to skate and enjoy hot chocolate at the opening, according to Garry Swain, a ROCKS board member who helped start the project a year ago.
“Kids here don’t have as much opportunity to be active during the winter months,” Swain said. “This gives them another outlet to get down there and just have a ball, for free.”
The county awarded four other grants to fund much-needed capital and maintenance projects throughout the county. The Seeley Lake Elementary School District will use $1,500 for maintenance on the playground and double tennis courts at the Seeley Lake Community Park.
The Bitterroot Trail Preservation Alliance will use $12,000 to install wayfinding markers, benches and/or tables, and finance placement of portable toilets along the Bitterroot Trail, which runs from Missoula to Hamilton. The northern portion of the trail is in Missoula County.
A nonprofit called Friends of 2 Rivers will use $4,500 to apply weed and feed lawn treatments, as well as an irrigation system, for the play area east of the barn at the Hellgate Lions Park in Bonner.
“Awarding the matching grants is always an exciting time of year, because we get to see what types of outdoor recreation projects county residents are prioritizing,” said county Parks and Trails Coordinator John Stegmaier. “It is truly remarkable what our community partners are able to achieve through their own determination and use of these matching funds.”
The program has been in place for at least two decades, and is authorized to dole out $50,000 every year. Since the requests for matching grant funds were less than that this year, the advisory board will choose other projects to use the remaining $11,000.
Stegmaier said the Parks and Trails Matching Grants Program leverages partnerships with local nonprofits and community groups to maintain county parks and other public recreation areas. In these partnerships, the Parks and Trails Advisory Board provides planning assistance and funding, while the partner organization matches those funds through a combination of project expenses, in-kind donations and volunteer service hours.
More information on the Matching Grants Program also is online at https://www.missoulacounty.us/government/community-development/community-planning-services/parks-trails/matching-grants#ad-image-0.