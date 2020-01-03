An expanded ice rink at Seeley Lake Elementary School and a new network of trails near the Missoula Smokejumper Center are just a couple of the projects Missoula County residents will be able to enjoy, thanks to an injection of nearly $37,000.
The money comes in the form matching grants awarded by the Missoula County Parks and Trails Advisory Board.
The Parks and Trails Matching Grant Program leverages partnerships with local nonprofits and community groups to maintain county parks and public recreation areas.
"This program allows us to match our grant dollars with the hard work of our community members so that they can accomplish some really phenomenal projects," said Juniper Davis, Missoula County's Parks, Trails and Open Lands program manager.
"All of the projects speak to a unique community need that was developed at the grassroots level and most proposals come to us by way of volunteers."
For each partnership, the Parks, Trails and Open Lands Program provides planning assistance and funding, while the partner organization matches those funds through a combination of project expenses, in-kind donations and volunteer service hours.
This year, the program matched $37,000 in grant funding for four projects. Two of the grants will fund new projects, which include $12,000 for the Butler Creek Trail Association to complete preliminary design work for the potential construction of a shared-use path along Butler Creek Road, and $7,500 for the National Museum of Forest Service History to construct additional natural-surface recreational trails at its campus west of the Missoula Smokejumper Center.
Juniper said the interest for a shared-use path along Butler Creek Road came from residents who noticed a need for improved safety for walkers and runners using the narrow road. The funds will help pay for an engineering firm to design potential paths.
Two other grants will help fund capital and maintenance projects at existing facilities, including $7,386 for Friends of 2 Rivers to complete upgrades to the baseball field at Hellgate Lions Park in Bonner, and $10,000 for Seeley Lake ROCKS to expand the ice rink facility on the Seeley Lake Elementary School property.
Juniper said the Hellgate Lions Park in Bonner and Friends of 2 Rivers, the nonprofit that looks after the park, will use the grant to fix up and paint the baseball field's backstop and dugout, and provide maintenance to the turf area and fencing.
Matching grant funding will also support the expansion of the ice rink located on the Seeley Lake Elementary School property, which came out of a volunteer-based group called Seeley Lake ROCKS that advocates for increased recreation opportunities for the community.
Organizations interested in receiving information on the next round of funding, typically announced in late summer, should email Missoula County Park and Trails Coordinator John Stegmaier at jstegmaier@missoulacounty.us.