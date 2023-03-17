Drilling crews will begin testing work at several locations along Russell Street and Broadway on Monday.

The project will take infiltration core samples to determine soil drainage characteristics under the streets for future construction. Most drilling will be outside travel lanes, but some spots will require 5-10-minute traffic delays. Drilling work will take place between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

The work occurs on Russell Street between Dakota Street and Mount Avenue, and on West Broadway between Toole Avenue and Mullan Road. The project should be completed by the end of March, weather permitting. Alternative commuting routes are recommended.

The Russell Corridor project includes new boulevards, added bike lanes, crosswalks and sidewalks. This will take place over the next three to five years.