Russell Elementary raising money to build on-site garden, outdoor learning area

“It will be especially nice again, with the pandemic, for the kids to have a place outside of their classrooms that they can go learn safely,” she said.

Russell is one of the lower-income schools in Missoula, Schultz said, adding it has a wide range of families from different economic backgrounds.

“Because we have such a wonderful mixed school, not every family is able to have a garden in their own yard or some of these kids … maybe they don’t come from a home that has the setup to do that or the time or the money to do that and the only way they’re ever going to experience that is possibly through this school.”

Halloran said the garden will not only be an investment in the educational and experiential outcomes of the students, but in the community as a whole.

“Think of it as another way of the community putting up money to build a new classroom so kids can have experiences they’re not currently getting,” he said. “I’m passionate about equity and I want to make sure all kids in MCPS have the same opportunities and this is one that our students don’t currently have.”

The school has a GoFundMe link to donate and is planning to place a plaque at the garden recognizing donors who give $500 or more. For additional information, contact Lindsey Schultz at schultzmissoula@gmail.com.

