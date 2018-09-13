After almost a year of construction, Russell Elementary School opened its doors this week to welcome the public to see the finished product.
Russell was one of the first Missoula County Public Schools buildings seing renovated to see its project completed, with construction workers finishing just in time for the start of the school year. There are still a few finishing touches to wrap up, like decorating the hallways, said Russell principal Cindy Christensen. But for the most part, students are settled in.
Parents and students crowded the hallways Thursday night to get a look at the improvements while enjoying slices of cake that Christensen had purchased for the celebration.
“It definitely has a better flow,” said Joe Byington, the father of a Russell student. “There’s a big difference when you walk into the new section. It seems brighter and more inviting.”
Although some parts of Russell have stayed the same, the changes are significant. Perhaps the most notable is an addition to the building that allows for everyone to be under one roof. Before the school was remodeled, several classes were housed in an annex adjacent to the school. Now, the second-grade and music classrooms are part of the main building and much easier for students and teachers to access.
“We didn’t have it as extensive as some schools but it’s really neat because we just have room, we have space, we have a cafeteria, we don’t have the annexes anymore,” said Jenna Seaman, a fourth-grade teacher who was part of a committee that worked with architects to help plan the school.
“It’s been really exciting to see all the changes because we had to live through construction the last year,” she said.
The school has new lounge-like areas called “breakout spaces” that serve as hubs for sections of the building. One breakout space connects several second-grade classrooms while another connects different school resource rooms, including the counselor’s office, the Title I office and a special education room. The breakout spaces have additional bathrooms, storage space and seating.
A multipurpose room provides an extra space for teachers, as well as a designated area for the fifth-graders to practice for orchestra. Students are also able to store their instruments in the room.
Christensen said the students’ favorite change is the new cafeteria, which is adjacent to a new kitchen.
“It’s covered with windows and you can see the entire playground,” said fifth-grader Hayden Phillips.
Previously, students ate breakfast and lunch in the gymnasium, which led to a lot of scheduling conflicts, Christensen said.
Russell also has some impressive security upgrades. A lobby by the main entrance provides a more controlled point of entrance for visitors. To gain access to the school, visitors have to check in with the front desk and then wait to be buzzed in. All other entrances to the school are locked throughout the day but remain accessible for staff members who have keycard access.
“It adds an additional safety measure and it’s been great,” Christensen said.
Lockdown buttons throughout the school also increase safety. In the event of a lockdown, a staff member can push one of the buttons to lock off different sections of the school. The buttons even have a feature to prevent false alarms. When pressed, they trigger a loud and piercing alarm. They have to be pressed a second time before they actually lock down the school and alert responders. The noise is supposed to act as a deterrent from anyone who might press the button as a joke.
There are also more subtle changes to the school, such as new lighting and grass around the school. More administrative rooms by the front desk allow the school psychologist and nurse to have their own rooms, in addition to a sick room for students who come to the nurse’s office. Christensen said there wasn’t a nurse’s office before construction and the sick room was combined with a supply closet.
Overall, the parents and students agreed that the changes were worth the wait.
“I think it looks great,” said Karmen Guilfoyle, a mother of a student at Russell. “I love the music room. The lunchroom looks great. I love the back rooms for special needs. Everything turned out really well.”