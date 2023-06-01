Clayton Shaya said he used to serve lunch to 50 or 60 people at his encampment underneath the Russell Street Bridge before it was cleaned up and its residents dispersed on Thursday. Shaya, who moved to the Missoula community from Seattle in 2019, worked as a chef for 20 years. He partnered with the Missoula Food Bank to serve free meals to Missoulians in need.

“This is the best thing I can do for the community,” he said.

But after hundreds of complaints poured in about health and safety concerns at Shaya’s camp, Missoula Parks and Recreation intervened to clean up his former home. Parks and Rec Director Donna Gaukler said Shaya’s site was the most frequently referenced complaint throughout the Missoula parks system.

Shaya and some of his neighbors were contacted about the issues at the site and advised to move along by Thursday, but Shaya said he felt unclear about the exact timeline. Gaukler explained the city gives a minimum of two days’ notice before cleaning up encampments and often allows three days to a week.

“It’s not spotless,” Shaya acknowledged, but he said he and the other residents there clean the camp every day. They maintain boxes to collect needles and residents discourage unsavory behavior within their group.

Gaukler, however, said her team collected more than 100 needles and three dump trucks of garbage from underneath the Russell Street Bridge Thursday. The cleanup cost the city $2,200.

Thursday also happened to be the last day Shaya had a chance to appear in Missoula Municipal Court for a Public Nuisance citation he received on May 25. He failed to appear Thursday since he was busy packing up his belongings.

He said he felt the coincidence was “setting him up for failure.”

Municipal Court includes a grace period, so Shaya has until June 15 before an arrest warrant would be issued. He also failed to appear for a previous Public Nuisance citation, and that grace period extends until June 10.

Gaukler stressed the city only wants to move unsheltered individuals who are obstructing trails, creating environmental degradation or causing real — not perceived — danger to other people using parks and trails.

“We believe most people are good,” she said. “We want to find ways to help everybody use the system.”

Shaya, however, believed housed members of the community are being prioritized over unhoused Missoulians like himself and his friends.

“They are making a reason to move us,” he contended. “You can’t keep moving us.”

Now that the Russell Street encampment has been dismantled, Shaya wants to move his operation to a more public spot. He hopes to set up his free lunch program on the Missoula County Courthouse lawn within a week.

And he emphasized that despite being moved around Missoula, he has no intention of leaving.

“I really enjoy it,” Shaya said. “I think it’s a great place. I hate seeing this.”

Gaukler echoed some of those sentiments.

“We believe if a community can figure this out, Missoula can figure this out,” she said. “Missoula is a home for everybody.”