Construction on the Russell Street project will pause at noon Wednesday for the rest of Thanksgiving week to reduce congestion for residents and visitors.
The hiatus starts noon Wednesday and work will resume Monday morning, Dec. 2, according to a Montana Department of Transportation announcement.
“Even though workers will not be present, we encourage everyone to take it slow through the project area so they make it safely to the dinner table,” Bob Vosen, MDT’s Missoula district administrator said. “We hope that this accommodation will allow everyone, including our crews, to have a great Thanksgiving holiday.”
Officially called Russell Street — Broadway to Dakota, the two-year, $29 million construction project is the only active MDT project in the Missoula area. It’s expected to be completed by spring of 2020.
Both the Huson East and Bonner Bridges projects wrapped up mid-November, and the Van Buren Street Interchange was completed earlier this year.