Safe drinking water in a flood: How to tell and what to do

Is the water safe to drink?

That's a fundamental question for thousands of people across south-central Montana as historic flooding carves paths of destruction in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

In Gardiner, just north of Yellowstone National Park, the answer is an emphatic no. The town is one of the hardest hit by flooding so far and is the source of viral videos showing houses falling into surging floodwaters. Red Lodge, Fromberg, Emigrant and many other small communities also had their water systems swamped by this week's deluge.

On Monday afternoon, officials advised residents not to consume Gardiner's drinking water. That order was changed to a boil advisory on Tuesday evening. Gardiner officials said that residents should boil drinking water and maintain a rolling boil for one minute to disinfect it for drinking. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issues advisories on whether to boil or altogether abstain from consuming drinking water, but it’s up to the entity that administers a water system—often a city or water district—to disseminate the information to water users.

Floodwaters compromised the central municipal water and sewer systems, affecting residents using public service. But for homes and businesses on wells, officials say, it's up to homeowners to assess the potability of their own drinking water.

Jeanna Miller, the environmental health manager for Missoula City-County Health Department, said that if the floodwater is surrounding or submerging your well, it's safe to assume that contaminants have entered your drinking water. Floodwaters often contain harmful bacteria, raw sewage, and chemicals from fertilizer, petroleum or other products.

If you believe your well is contaminated, she said, city and county health departments often offer sterile containers for people to collect and submit water samples for testing. In Missoula that takes about two days, she said, and water should not be consumed until it's found to be safe. Bottled water is the best alternative, she said.

Doug Dodge, the disaster and emergency services coordinator for Jefferson County, advised that "you want to have enough (bottled water) for at least 2 gallons per person per day, and I always encourage people to have a week's supply on hand." He said that clean water should be kept on hand not only for drinking, but also for cooking, bathing and washing dishes. He advised that bottled water expires, so bottles and jugs of water should be rotated through a personal supply.

If no bottled water or other alternative is available, boiling water for at least five minutes, letting it cool and placing it in a clean container is a "primitive but very effective way to disinfect drinking water," Miller said. But she cautioned, "you can't boil out everything that's in floodwaters."

The Health Department, on its website, offers an alternative to boiling: Add five drops of bleach per quart of water, or 20 drops per gallon, and let it sit for at least five minutes (but preferably an hour) before drinking. Bleach should not contain scents, additives or detergents. The department also offers instructions on how to disinfect a well, once floodwaters recede, using different forms and amounts of chlorine in proportion to well depth and diameter.

In a worst-case scenario where water is undrinkable even when disinfected, and no alternative water is available, the next step is to call local emergency resources and notify them that you need drinking water, Miller and Dodge said. But, Dodge warned, that's a last resort that will further strain emergency resources.

"It needs to be your source of last resort if you can't come up with something yourself. Relying on that as a primary source is a recipe for disaster. (It's) very, very important to avoid putting yourself in that position if possible," he said. "It's so important to be ready because there's only so many emergency response people available."

