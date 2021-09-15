Safe Kids Missoula invites community to Safe Kids Drive-Thru Fair

The Safe Kids Missoula Coalition, led by Foundation for Community Health, invites the community to the Safe Kids Drive-Thru Fair on Sunday, Sept. 26, from noon to 3 p.m. on the Community Medical Center campus.

The annual Safe Kids Fair has traditionally brought together western Montana residents and community safety experts for an afternoon of free, family fun. Due to social distancing requirements, this year’s fair has been re-imagined as a drive-thru event where children, parents, grandparents and caregivers can wave to safety advocates, including law enforcement, firefighters and EMTs, and learn how to protect children from preventable injuries at home, on the road, and during play through resources provided at the event.

Preventable injuries from incidents such as vehicle crashes, home fires, poisonings, child gun access and more are the leading cause of death for children in Montana and the United States.

“The good news about preventable injuries is that they are preventable,” said Kevi Berger, Safe Kids Missoula coordinator. “That is why the fair is so valuable. It allows us to educate the community in a fun way and provides an opportunity for families to connect with community organizations and resources available to them.”