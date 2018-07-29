The water may finally have dropped in the Clark Fork River, but the generosity of Missoulians overflowed.
Thanks to Missoulian readers, the paper raised $4,708.94 through the sale of Missoulian photographer Kurt Wilson's "Rainbow over the River'' photo.
Wilson's image of the rainbow, shared on Instagram, quickly became the Missoulian's all-time most popular post.
The Clark Fork was still rising when Wilson made the photo and would crest about two hours later at 13.82 feet, the second-highest level ever recorded. His photo, he said, depicted a moment at the intersection of the ominous natural forces of weather and water with the graceful beauty of a brilliant rainbow.
Inspired by the desire to help he heard voiced by flood workers, Wilson proposed using his photograph in May to raise money for those affected by the flood and its aftermath. Marcy James, owner of the Missoula printing business Paper & Ink Studio, donated her time to make the museum-quality prints. Missoulian Publisher Mike Gulledge matched the first $500 in sales of the photo, bringing the total to $5,208.94.
The money was donated last week to the United Way of Missoula County's Flood Fund 2018.
Susan Hay Patrick, local CEO of United Way, said the organization's flood fund so far has raised nearly $28,000, most of which came in after the period of active flooding was over.
In addition to the Missoulian gift, other major support came from Wells Fargo, $7,500; Opportunity Bank, $5,000, and Providence St. Patrick Hospital, $2,500.
Hay Patrick said United Way has so far spent or pledged about $19,000 for:
• Truckloads of sand purchased from Western Excavating and Knife River to help people protect their homes with sandbags as the water rose. Nearly $13,000 in sand was paid for by the flood fund, including United Way's initial $1,000 grant just as the flooding began to Team Rubicon.
• Rental of waste removal bins to help flood victims get rid of belongings and furnishings damaged by the higher water. Hay Patrick said about $2,000 was spent on initial bin rentals, including two bins used for "de-sandbagging'' operations at Hawthorne School. Another $5,000 has been pledged for additional waste removal support as cleanup of things like ruined carpeting and paneling continues.
The flood fund's remaining $9,000 will be used to meet the needs of affected neighborhoods and residents as recovery continues, Hay Patrick said.
"The county's strong preference in these situations is to deal first with 'community recovery,' then individual requests,'' she said. "We continue to work closely with Nick Holloway at the County Office of Emergency Services to make sure that funds are going where they will be best used and are most needed.''
The Human Resource Council's 2-1-1 hotline is the go-to place for individuals seeking assistance, Hay Patrick said.