Sales process for Reed affordable units close to starting

The Reed condos are about a month and a half away from starting the process to sell affordable units in the Fourth Street East condominium complex.

As part of The Reed's approval by the Missoula City Council, developer Cole Bergquist was required to build affordable units to replace the historic homes on the site southeast of Bear Tracks Bridge. Those are now going up in "The Rowe," an annex building nestled in back of the main Reed building, across a shared courtyard from a complex of luxury condominiums.

None of the eight affordable condos in "The Rowe" has hit the market yet. Bergquist anticipates starting a lottery process to sell the affordable units at the end of the fall.

Bergquist is working with North Missoula Community Development Corporation to develop the procedure for selecting residents.

He said selection will follow an “equitable process.”

Bergquist said there was no truth in a rumor that people on The Reed’s affordable housing waitlist had been told not to expect to secure a unit in the complex.

The eight affordable units will follow a different process from the one the Reed used for its market-rate condos. Those sold out before crews broke ground on the new condos.

“We’re kind of honing in on that (the lottery process),” Bergquist said.

Approximately 25 people are currently on the waitlist for the eight affordable units at The Reed.

Bergquist said it’s still early on in the process to select residents from the waitlist, and none of those on the list have been qualified to live there yet.

The project is currently under construction, and Bergquist said everything is going according to schedule.

“Everything’s running really smoothly,” said Bergquist.

Including affordable housing as part of the project was a requirement when the Missoula City Council approved the project in 2020, following controversy over the fate of the historic homes previously located on the site.

“We’re really excited about it,” said Bergquist.

The affordable units at The Reed will be one-bedroom, one-bathroom condos that will sell for 120% of the area median income.

Qualified buyers will have to make less than 120% AMI in order to take up residence at the Reed. A third party will qualify applicants, Bergquist said.

In order to get a place on The Reed’s affordable housing waitlist, Bergquist advised using The Reed’s website to submit a request to be added to the list. The website can be found at https://thereedmt.com/.