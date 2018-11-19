Sophie Moiese, one of the most highly respected Salish cultural leaders of the 19th and 20th centuries, was honored Monday during a room-naming ceremony.
The faint but pungent scent of burned sweetgrass wafted through Room 151 of the Missoula County Courthouse as drummers pounded out and sang a Flag Song, moments before Tony Incashola offered a prayer in the Salish language to about 50 who gathered to honor her memory.
“This is a great day, not only for a family but also for the tribes, county, Indian and non-Indian people,” Incashola said later. “This is a day where we are attempting to bond some of these groups that existed for hundreds of years.”
Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said the decision to name the meeting room for Moiese is a formal way to acknowledge “the long heritage and connection of this place to the people who occupied these lands for a millennium.”
As Strohmaier was in his backyard skinning a deer this weekend that his son shot, he was reminded how this land has provided sustenance for thousands of years.
“This location, this place we are occupying today, and the reason we are here today is also an act of remembering,” Strohmaier said. “But many are suffering historical or cultural amnesia, forgetting who they are and the lands which they occupy today.
“Today, we’re ascribing a special meaning for this room, offering a place, a name, a point of which we are at today and which I hope many future generations throughout the region and the nation, when they come to the Sophie Moiese room … we can remind them and help them know the act of remembering.”
Moiese’s granddaughter Lucy Vanderburg recalled the days when her father’s mother lived near her and her 13 siblings near Arlee. Moiese first lived in the Bitterroot Valley, and was one of the elders who told stories of when she and the other Salish were forced to move north in 1891, when she was 27 years old. Moiese died in 1960 when she was about 96 years old.
“She told us so many stories over the years; they were lesson stories,” Vanderburg said, smiling at the memory. “Picking berries, digging bitterroot, coyote legends — she would start a story that would be so long after dinner that an hour and a half later, she said she would tell us more tomorrow. Then she would tell us the rest of the story the next day.”
In those stories, Moiese also would pass along Salish place names as well as tales of when the world was created. She had a buckskin string with knots in it, known as a memory string, which she also used in passing along their oral history, and had great knowledge of the traditional way of life. She also was a disciplined woman, well-versed in the Salish spiritual relationship with plants, and loved to share that information with others.
She had a great sense of humor, and was known for her laughter, which reminded friends of the blue jay’s call.
Vanderburg recalled that sense of humor was important when being around all of the grandchildren.
“We used to pull pranks on her,” Vanderburg said, noting one time that a sibling hung a blanket over a window, and the usual early-rising Moiese tried to turn off her internal body clock thinking it was still late at night. “By the time she got up, it was about eight in the morning, and boy, was she mad.”
She initially married Antoine Moiese, who was a sub-chief under Chief Charlo. He died in 1918, and she married Victor Vanderburg, who died in 1939.
Incashola noted that while Moiese lived a long life through difficult times, she remained an optimist who carried on traditional values to be human, be respectful, be loving and be understanding.
“We all know our lives are in cycles. … When you break part of that cycle, part of your life, part of who you are disappears,” Incashola said. “If it wasn’t for strong leaders, strong people like Sophie Moiese, that life cycle would have disappeared a long time ago.
“It’s those values we continue to live by today as Native people. And today we are making an attempt two times over and bridging that gap between Native and non-Native people.”