Salish Kootenai College first tribal college to add nursing bachelor's degree

She said more and more hospitals and medical facilities prefer, or even require, the bachelor's degree, including the federal Indian Health Services, for which she said many SKC graduates hope to work.

"Many of our students want to return to their home reservation to work in community health, so we really don't want to be graduating students who can't work for IHS," Harmon said. "So with more hospitals requiring bachelor's, it was time to make the change. Times change and standards change — that's what it comes down to."

While SKC is open to anyone, not just Native students, Harmon said having the BSN accessible to Native students was critical to improving care for Native populations everywhere. She said having a cultural understanding between caretakers and patients can make all the difference in a successful treatment.

She said there was still a majority of white caretakers in the United States, which doesn't match the demographics of people seeking medical attention. This often leads to lower success rates with minorities getting treatment.