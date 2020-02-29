Salish Kootenai College first tribal college to add nursing bachelor's degree

Austin Taylor grew up in the small towns scattered throughout the Mission Valley, where from the age of 7 he watched his little brother battle brain cancer. It inspired him to pursue medicine, and he ultimately settled on attending Montana State University in Bozeman for a nursing degree after graduating from Ronan High School last year.
But after a semester, he felt lost in the crowd, with class sizes and a tuition bill that were too big for him to manage. So when Taylor, 18, heard his hometown school, Salish Kootenai College, was about to begin offering nursing bachelor's degrees, he jumped on the opportunity.
“I’d grown up visiting the college, and I really liked how small it was and the faculty-to-student ratio felt really personal,” he said. “And I’m probably going to save probably $50,000 or more by going there instead.”
Taylor works as a CNA — a certified nursing assistant — and phlebotomist at St. Luke's in Ronan for now, but the bachelor's of science in nursing, or BSN, now considered the industry standard for nursing degrees, will help Taylor be more competitive as he continues on to become a nurse anesthetist.
The addition of the BSN in Fall 2020 will make Salish Kootenai College the first tribal college in the United States to offer the degree, nursing department director Lisa Harmon said. While the college has offered an associate's degree in nursing since 1989, Harmon said the move to a bachelor's program was necessary to keep students competitive in the job market.
She said more and more hospitals and medical facilities prefer, or even require, the bachelor's degree, including the federal Indian Health Services, for which she said many SKC graduates hope to work.
"Many of our students want to return to their home reservation to work in community health, so we really don't want to be graduating students who can't work for IHS," Harmon said. "So with more hospitals requiring bachelor's, it was time to make the change. Times change and standards change — that's what it comes down to."
While SKC is open to anyone, not just Native students, Harmon said having the BSN accessible to Native students was critical to improving care for Native populations everywhere. She said having a cultural understanding between caretakers and patients can make all the difference in a successful treatment.
She said there was still a majority of white caretakers in the United States, which doesn't match the demographics of people seeking medical attention. This often leads to lower success rates with minorities getting treatment.
"It's best to match the service providers and the patients. So we do a lot of teaching congruent care," she said. "If you're a Hmong person in Missoula, it's good to have a Hmong doctor because you may share a common belief system and can work together on a treatment plan to help the patient live with a better quality of life or to die with a better quality of death. This can be much more difficult when there are cultural barriers to overcome in healthcare."
The key difference between the associate's and bachelor's degree, she said, was learning all of the managerial and administrative work that goes into nursing, beyond "bedside care."
The World Health Organization has declared 2020 the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, which Harmon said makes the new program's introduction this year even more special.
As part of this year's nursing graduation ceremony, in addition to celebrating the introduction of the new degree program, Harmon said she was working to track down and invite some of the first Salish, Kootenai and Pend D'Oreille registered nurses, whom she guessed were probably now in their 80s.