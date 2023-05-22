Salish Kootenai College has launched a summer term, allowing students to continue their education during the break.

The tribal college also extended its 50% tuition offer for the new term, allowing students to pursue their academic goals at a smaller cost.

The term begins on June 12, and students can complete prerequisite courses, earn extra credit or explore new subjects.

Located in Pablo, Salish Kootenai College offers one-, two- and four-year programs and serves about 800 students from 68 tribal nations. Tribal colleges provide Native and non-Native students an affordable path to higher education and bring employment opportunities to rural communities statewide.

To learn more, visit skc.edu/summer-class-list.