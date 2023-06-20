The Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority last week opened the first five of 47 affordable homes.
The first five homes, located in Pablo, are available to households qualifying for the housing authority's low rent program, according to a news release. An analysis of the housing authority's waitlists revealed that more than 100 households were in need of a two-bedroom rental in the Pablo area, and the average waiting period was two and a half years.
The project was funded through a $975,000 Competitive Indian Housing Block Grant. The housing authority expects to open 13 homes currently under construction in Pablo this fall.
The Salish and Kootenai Housing Authority is the largest property manager on the Flathead Reservation, with an inventory greater than 500 units.