Salish-Kootenai tribal managing attorney wins 2021 Dorsey Award

With over two decades of public defense work under her belt and experience implementing new approaches to legal representation, Ann Miller has a career-long track record of innovative public service.

Miller, the managing attorney of the Tribal Defenders Offices for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, was recently selected as the 2021 recipient of the American Bar Association’s Dorsey Award.

The national recognition is bestowed by the association’s Government and Public Sector Lawyers Division annually to honor an outstanding public defender or legal aid lawyer.

“Public defenders stand next to the accused every day. We have the unique opportunity to offer services to our clients who are often marginalized by poverty, addiction and mental illness,” Miller said in a phone interview this week.

For her, reliable legal defense for community members means not only having competent representation in the courtroom, but treating each defendant she’s representing as a whole person in the context of their community.

“Doing that offers solutions to people so that we can possibly make some impact on their lives,” she said.