Salish-Kootenai tribal managing attorney wins 2021 Dorsey Award

With over two decades of public defense work under her belt and experience implementing new approaches to legal representation, Ann Miller has a career-long track record of innovative public service.
Miller, the managing attorney of the Tribal Defenders Offices for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, was recently selected as the 2021 recipient of the American Bar Association’s Dorsey Award.
The national recognition is bestowed by the association’s Government and Public Sector Lawyers Division annually to honor an outstanding public defender or legal aid lawyer.
“Public defenders stand next to the accused every day. We have the unique opportunity to offer services to our clients who are often marginalized by poverty, addiction and mental illness,” Miller said in a phone interview this week.
For her, reliable legal defense for community members means not only having competent representation in the courtroom, but treating each defendant she’s representing as a whole person in the context of their community.
“Doing that offers solutions to people so that we can possibly make some impact on their lives,” she said.
In 2011, Miller worked with the Center for Holistic Defense and Bronx Defenders to adopt and implement the first tribal holistic defense model in the nation.
The holistic defense method is designed to address the root causes of why people are entering the criminal justice system and mitigate driving people back into the system, Miller said.
Part of the holistic defense approach encompasses an array of services offered to those navigating the legal system. Some of these include driver’s license assistance, a sobriety support group, cultural mentoring, Salish language classes and community service project opportunities for clients to work off fines.
Miller also created the Flathead Nation’s Re-Entry Program in 2015 to provide interdisciplinary, supportive services to people returning to their communities post-incarceration. Services offered include work placement, Social Security applications and individual case management.
Reflecting on her career, Miller said that watching the resilience of her clients has been one of the most rewarding aspects of working in the public defense sector. Building relationships with those she's defending and seeing their progress has been a key part of why she has stayed committed to public defense.
"My clients surprise me every day with their graciousness and gratitude," she added.
The connections she's formed with clients combined with working alongside the Bronx Defenders have been the most notable pillars of Miller's time as a public defender.
Steve Vieux, the chair of the Government and Public Sector Lawyers Division, said Miller was selected for the Dorsey Award because of how much she's contributed to her community.
“Miller has done a lot of profound, strong work,” Vieux said.
Many employees in the public sector aren’t sufficiently supported, Vieux added. He hopes to counter that with giving recognition such as the Dorsey Award to public sector employees who are doing cutting-edge work in their fields, he said.
“We want to give a voice to the public sector attorneys and the work they do."