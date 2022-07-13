Salisha Old Bull to speak at virtual event on her experience as a Native artist

In collaboration with Western Montana Creative Initiative and Open AIR, on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., artist Salisha Old Bull will host a virtual discussion about her work.

Old Bull, who is Salish and Crow, is a beader, photographer and painter. Old Bull, 40, describes herself as a “rookie artist” and said she hopes to lead an honest discussion about what it’s like to enter the Native art scene.

Old Bull said she remembers listening to an episode of the Tribal Research Specialist podcast featuring Ben Pease when she was starting out. In the podcast, Pease, who is Crow and Northern Cheyenne, described a tension between the art he wants to create versus the art buyers want from him.

“He talked about how if he wanted to do something that was interesting to him, it wouldn’t sell as well as if he were to paint a headdress or something with more stereotypical Native imagery,” Old Bull said. “As a beginner artist, it was hard to hear that at first.”

Old Bull said Pease’s insight has informed her work.

“I feel that yes, I’m Indigenous, and yes, I’m an artist,” she said. “I should be able to create what I want to create and have confidence knowing I can pursue things I find interesting in my heart.”

In her virtual presentation, Old Bull is excited to explore this tension and talk about the challenges and successes she's seen as a Native artist. She also hopes to help beginner artists enter the field.

“I think my advice to people just starting out is to believe in yourself,” she said. “Don’t quit. Keep creating. There will be really good moments and really challenging moments. The good ones make it all worth it.”

Founded in 2019, Western Montana Creative Initiatives (WMCI) promotes diverse and intellectual dialogues and experiences surrounding art. A WMCI initiative, Open AIR is an artist residency program that connects artists and communities in western Montana.

Register for the free event at openairmt.org/events.