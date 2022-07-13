 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Salisha Old Bull to speak at virtual event on her experience as a Native artist

  • 0
BioPhoto-SalishaOldBull.jpg

Artist Salisha Old Bull will host a virtual discussion about her work on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m.

In collaboration with Western Montana Creative Initiative and Open AIR, on Thursday from noon to 1 p.m., artist Salisha Old Bull will host a virtual discussion about her work.

Old Bull, who is Salish and Crow, is a beader, photographer and painter. Old Bull, 40, describes herself as a “rookie artist” and said she hopes to lead an honest discussion about what it’s like to enter the Native art scene.

Old Bull said she remembers listening to an episode of the Tribal Research Specialist podcast featuring Ben Pease when she was starting out. In the podcast, Pease, who is Crow and Northern Cheyenne, described a tension between the art he wants to create versus the art buyers want from him.

“He talked about how if he wanted to do something that was interesting to him, it wouldn’t sell as well as if he were to paint a headdress or something with more stereotypical Native imagery,” Old Bull said. “As a beginner artist, it was hard to hear that at first.”

People are also reading…

SalishBitterrootStory.jpg

A cradleboard made by Artist Salisha Old Bull, who will be hosting a virtual discussion on her work as a Native artist.

Old Bull said Pease’s insight has informed her work.

“I feel that yes, I’m Indigenous, and yes, I’m an artist,” she said. “I should be able to create what I want to create and have confidence knowing I can pursue things I find interesting in my heart.”

In her virtual presentation, Old Bull is excited to explore this tension and talk about the challenges and successes she's seen as a Native artist. She also hopes to help beginner artists enter the field.

“I think my advice to people just starting out is to believe in yourself,” she said. “Don’t quit. Keep creating. There will be really good moments and really challenging moments. The good ones make it all worth it.”

Founded in 2019, Western Montana Creative Initiatives (WMCI) promotes diverse and intellectual dialogues and experiences surrounding art. A WMCI initiative, Open AIR is an artist residency program that connects artists and communities in western Montana.

Register for the free event at openairmt.org/events.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Indigenous Communities reporter

Nora Mabie is the Indigenous Communities reporter for Lee Montana.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sri Lanka: Timeline of a political and economic crisis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News