Salmon-Challis National Forest gets new rangers for districts bordering Montana

A University of Montana graduate is overseeing the district of an Idaho national forest that shares an extensive border with Montana and the Bitterroot National Forest.

Chris Waverek was named the North Fork District Ranger last month, Salmon-Challis National Forest officials announced in late August. He started as the district ranger Aug. 14.

The appointment came after Waverek was made the district's temporary district ranger for 120 days beginning April 25. Waverek, who holds a degree in resource conservation from UM, has worked for the U.S. Forest Service since 1999. He was the regional fire planner for the agency's Pacific Southwest Regional Office in California before his move to the Salmon-Challis National Forest. He previously worked on the Salmon-Challis as the forest's South Zone fuels program manager from 2016 to 2020.

The 845,849-acre North Fork Ranger District borders Montana and the Bitterroot National Forest from Lost Trail Pass west along the range's southern end. It also borders Montana's Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest along the Idaho-Montana state line to the southeast of Lost Trail Pass, west of Wisdom, Montana, and covering the western slope of the Beaverhead Mountains northern end. On its west side, west of Salmon, the district includes an eastern strip of the Frank Church-River of No Return Wilderness and the legendary Middle Fork of the Salmon River around its confluence with the main Salmon River.

Another district that borders Montana, the Leadore Ranger District, received a new acting district ranger hailing from Idaho's Wood River Valley and the Sawtooth National Forest.

Bobbi Filbert was named acting district ranger for the Leadore and Salmon-Cobalt ranger districts beginning Sept. 18 and ending "sometime in December," Salmon-Challis officials announced Wednesday. Filbert took over the position from Abigail Lane, who served as a 120-day temporary district ranger starting May 23. Lane graduated from UM with a degree in forestry management and had worked as a botany technician for the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

Filbert came to the Salmon-Challis from the adjacent Sawtooth National Forest to the southwest, where she "is currently the deputy area ranger on the Sawtooth National Recreation Area" (SNRA) in Stanley, Idaho, about an hour north of Ketchum and Sun Valley. She has worked on the Sawtooth National Forest for 22 years and previously worked as a wildlife biologist for the SNRA. Filbert is also part of the interagency Great Basin Incident Management Teams that respond to wildfire incidents across the region.

The 335,613-acre Leadore Ranger District hugs the Idaho-Montana border and the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest along the crest of the Beaverhead Mountains, southwest of Jackson and Big Hole Pass, and covers a swath of the western slope of the range in Idaho. It also covers the eastern slope of Idaho's Lemhi Mountains southeast of Salmon. The adjacent Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District encompasses much of the forest's lands immediately west and south of Salmon, along U.S. Highway 93 from Challis to North Fork, including much of the more than 100,000 acres burned so far this year by the Moose fire, as well as commercial cobalt and gold mining operations.