With salsa music and 90s hip-hop blasting from the speakers, Ethan Sky Siegel and his crew rushed around their brand-new commercial kitchen with spatulas, burritos and coffee cups on Tuesday morning for the grand opening of Missoula's newest breakfast and lunch joint.
Ninja Mike’s has been a popular food stand at the Saturday Clark Fork Market for nearly a decade, with a mobile food truck opening in 2016. Now Sky Siegel has opened a new, permanent location inside the Mountain Line bus system’s Downtown Transfer Center retail space at 200 W. Pine St.
With just a few seconds between orders at the outside window and indoor counter, Sky Siegel said business was brisk during last week’s soft opening and the Tuesday celebration.
“It’s been awesome,” he said.
The new eatery offers online ordering, made-to-order options, grab-and-go items and a new breakfast sandwich on house-made English muffins. Sky Siegel said he’s “dedicated to sustainable business practices and intentional food resourcing” by buying ingredients from local farmers, ranchers, bakers and other food suppliers. They get organic eggs from Mission Mountain Organic Eggs in Ronan, veggies from Western Montana Growers Cooperative and meats from Superior Meats in Superior, for example.
Anyone who has been to Costa Rica will appreciate the traditional “Gallo Pinto” breakfast with the famous Salsa Lizano beloved by that country, while the breakfast taco features raw cheddar from an organic creamery in the Bitterroot Valley called Lifeline Farms.
“At Ninja Mike’s, we feel that sustainable commuting and sustainable food should go hand-in-hand,” Sky Siegel explained. “This is a great opportunity to bring some local, sustainably sourced food to downtown Missoula, and our goal is providing transit riders and all Missoulians with a community-based quick breakfast option.”
The expanded menu includes tacos, potato skillets, burritos and a special locally-roasted coffee from Drum Coffee. John Wicks, owner of Drum Coffee, was in the store last week helping to dial the brewing method.
“It took us four days to get the coffee just right,” Sky Siegel explained.
Last year, Sky Siegel and his wife teamed up with a host of local comedians and artists to create a hype video for the food truck that became a sensation around town.
Tom Snyder, the owner of Five on Black Brazilian restaurant downtown, was one of Ninja Mike’s breakfast customers on Tuesday. He said he’s always happy to welcome new food options in downtown Missoula.
“We don’t have enough right now,” he said. “At some point we’ll reach a critical mass, but until then more is better.”
The place will be open from 6:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Missoula’s bus system is free for all riders, so the Downtown Transfer Center is a bustling hub for commuters on weekdays. Sky Siegel brought in a team from Empower Montana to educate the staff on how to treat all customers, from all backgrounds, with respect and empathy.
“We’re really excited to welcome Ninja Mike’s to the Transfer Center for commuters and the public,” said Amy Cilimburg, Mountain Line’s board chair. “Zero-fare benefits our entire community by keeping transportation affordable for all, and we hope Ninja Mike’s can keep our riders fueled up and ready to tackle their day.”
The Mountain Line board had to approve the remodel of its long-vacant retail space.
“Ethan and Ninja Mike’s have shown that they’re committed to offering a great product that meets the needs of people on the go, who still want to enjoy high-quality food,” Cilimburg added. “This is a much needed quick-stop breakfast and coffee option for bus riders, shoppers, and downtown employees and we’re happy to see them bringing great cuisine and new energy to the Transfer Center.”
For more information visit ninjamikes.com.