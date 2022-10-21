Salt fight: Glaciers goats and sheep struggle for licks

A bighorn sheep’s rack of curled horns can weigh 30 pounds. A mountain goat’s slender black horns might weigh a pound apiece. Guess who wins the fight?

More than nine times out of 10, though, the slightly smaller goats chase the sheep away when a mineral lick is at stake. That came as a surprise to wildlife biologists Joel Berger, Mark Biel and Forest Hayes when they spotted the two high-altitude ungulates warring for turf high in Glacier National Park.

“We were looking for grizzly bears, just scanning the slopes about a mile and a half away above treeline,” recalled Berger, senior scientist with the Wildlife Conservation Society at Colorado State University. “But we kept seeing goats, and then we’d see bighorns coming from different directions. It was clear they were going for minerals. And they were clearly avoiding each other.”

But when proximity got tense, the bright white mountain goats got the dun-colored bighorns to back away. A few times, the goats would aim their horns (which despite curling gently backwards can point dangerously forward when needed) and chase the sheep as much as 100 meters away.

Almost as surprising as the inter-species smackdowns was the presence of what they were fighting over, Berger said. Glacier Park has made a roadside attraction of Goat Lick — the big gray cliff jutting out of the Middle Fork of the Flathead River along Highway 2 where lucky observers can watch mountain goats maneuver like spiders to get at the natural salts. These new sites had never been documented as a mineral resource, as far as his team could tell.

“We wondered if it was something newly emerged, because of all the melting and ice changes and warming temperatures,” Berger said. Glacier’s snow cover has been shrinking steadily as the climate has warmed. High-altitude regions and the more northern and southern latitudes of the planet have warmed two to five times faster than the globe in general. In Glacier Park, about 85% of the namesake ice fields have melted away during the past century.

In other words, those mineral licks might have been covered by year-round snow until recently. That could be a good thing, as human activities like road construction and other habitat destruction have eliminated other supplies. But the appearance of the new sites might also be drawing goats and sheep into conflict.

Mountain goats, bighorn sheep and other ungulates seek out mineral licks for trace amounts of phosphorus, sodium and other micro-nutrients needed for milk production and general health. Mountain goats aren’t typically wide-ranging creatures. But they’ve been known to travel 18 miles or more from their home ranges to visit a mineral lick.

In places where they’ve evolved together, like Glacier Park, the two species can probably negotiate necessary access to the salt resources. However, both species have been subject to frequent translocation to new places. For example, mountain goats were transplanted to Grand Teton National Park, where 60 of them were recently killed by the National Park Service due to the disruption they created in the rest of the ecosystem.

Those struggles may happen elsewhere with unfortunate results. Multiple species compete for water and shade in deserts. Berger has observed elephants and black rhinos contest over water holes in Namibia (the elephants usually win).

“We’re not sure if what we’re seeing is a novel result of climate change, or if something like this has been occurring regularly, and we’ve looked in the wrong place,” Berger said. “Maybe we’ve just never seen it. When we play with nature with these manipulations, it almost always appears there are interactions we haven’t considered.”