The nonprofit Salvation Army in Missoula is celebrating its 125th year on Thursday, and they’ll be reviving the legendary “Duper Sauce” from the long-gone 93 Stop and Go restaurant to serve on burgers for fundraising efforts.
“We’ve been in Missoula for 125 years, longer than the state Capitol building has been standing,” said Salvation Army board chair Sarah Buszmann.
The nonprofit provides a homeless shelter, hygiene services, laundry and a whole list of social services. One of its board members is friends with the family that operated the popular 93 Stop and Go from 1969 until it closed in 2001 (although it was originally started in 1947). The secret “Duper Sauce” was a big part of that Brooks Street drive-thru diner’s success, and it’ll be making a comeback on Thursday.
“The family has granted permission for us to use the recipe,” Buszmann explained Wednesday. “Crews have been prepping Duper Sauce all day for the party tomorrow.”
The burgers will be ready at 11:30 a.m. at the Salvation Army’s headquarters at 355 S. Russell St. in Missoula until about 8 p.m. in the evening. The actual party is from 5-8 p.m., with the band Nashville 406 playing and Monte the University of Montana Griz mascot showing up from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
“There’ll be a bounce house and everything’s free except the food,” Buszmann said.
The Salvation army provided 4,700 nights of shelter, 5,000 showers, 100 bus tickets, 1,100 free kids’ backpacks and toys to 550 families last year, she added.
“We provided assistance to 10,000 people last year,” she said. “This is a big fundraiser for us so we hope people will show up. And they’ll be serving burgers all day, so we’ve had people tell us they’re coming for lunch and dinner.”