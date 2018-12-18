A $10,000 donation, coupled with $11,250 from a GoFundMe challenge, has driven fundraising beyond the $50,000 goal for a winter warming center for the homeless at Missoula’s Salvation Army.
The $10,000 contribution from United Way of Missoula County includes a $5,000 gift from Community Medical Center and private donations ranging from $20 to $500, according to Susan Hay Patrick, United Way’s executive director.
“We reached out to our supporters and set a goal of raising $10,000 for the warming center,” Hay Patrick said. “I’m happy to report we have done that.”
Employees at DJ&A, a Missoula-based engineering firm, raised $5,000 for the warming center through their annual Christmas party raffle, and challenged other Missoula businesses and residents to attain an $11,000 goal. As of Tuesday, they raised $11,240.
Josh Boyd, a captain at the Salvation Army, said they hope to open the warming center within a week. He’s thrilled with the outpouring of support from the community.
“People definitely are coming through and being generous,” Boyd said. “We really appreciate that it’s all coming together.”
The $50,000 will help Boyd hire overnight staff to operate the warming center through the end of March, as well as provide for food and other necessities. The need for the center became apparent in August after the Poverello Center said it needed to limit overnight stays to 175 people in the winter due to overcrowding.
Already, the Pov is turning away people at night, with nowhere for them to go as temperatures already have dipped into the single digits at night.
“We have folks asking, probably every day, if we’re open,” Boyd said. “Generally speaking, those are guests who already are in our building. People are anxiously awaiting it.”
Even though they’ve reached the financial goal, Hay Patrick encouraged people to continue to donate to the warming center.
“I’m not sure the $50,000 is the right figure, but it’s always nice to have a bit of a cushion. So if they want to they can still pledge and 100 percent of their donation will go to the Salvation Army,” Hay Patrick said.
Boyd said they also can use donations like socks and hygiene products, and they’re also looking for volunteers, including people who can stay overnight at the shelter at 355 S. Russell St.
“There’s not really an end to the needs,” Boyd said.
Any additional funds would be used for unanticipated needs, or possibly extending the shelter’s closing date beyond March if the weather remains cold. That extension would need the blessing of the City Council, which passed an emergency ordinance Nov. 23 to lift the need for a conditional use permit that allowed the warming shelter to operate within 350 feet of residences.
During Monday night’s City Council meeting, about 30 people attended to urge the city to look into a more centrally located and permanent city-owned shelter for the homeless in Missoula, with no requirements for sobriety. The group included members of the social activist groups Food Not Bombs, the Missoula General Defense Committee and the Democratic Socialists of America.
A one-day survey last year put Missoula’s homeless population at 293 people. While the Poverello doesn’t allow people under the influence of drugs or alcohol to stay there, they won’t be turned away from the Salvation Army’s warming center.
“It needs to be functional as soon as possible,” Michael Workman said, adding that the city should adopt a policy resolution for the Missoula Redevelopment Agency to address the issue, since they have more discretionary funds than the city. “Money will be saved by police and fire departments because they don’t have to process the homeless folks.”
Mayor John Engen said he appreciated the groups’ interest, and encouraged them to continue the conversation. Currently, the city is about halfway through its 10-year plan to end homelessness.
“I would like to talk to you about what we are doing and what we hope to do,” Engen said. “I appreciate your bringing a voice and this issue to our attention. Hearing from you is helpful and reminds us that we have a lot to do.”
The city already is working in conjunction with the Salvation Army on strategies to house the homeless next winter, Boyd said, which could include reopening the warming center.
“Now that it’s fallen to us, we are making plans to make this a regular thing,” Boyd said.