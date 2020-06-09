Samantha Francine did not back down

Looking inward, Dial said his department already does not use chokeholds when asked if such a change is on the table for WPD. He said the department's record, in the 40 years since Dial has been part of it, stands for itself.

“I’ve been chief here 19 years. We’ve never had a substantiated use of force complaint, never had an in-custody death and (knocks on a wooden book shelf) never had an officer-involved shooting," Dial said.

Asked if law enforcement has a role to play in ending casual racism that's tied to White Nationalists in the Flathead Valley and Whitefish, beyond denouncing their actions and beliefs, Dial said police can be a liaison or mediator between groups. For example, WPD has been acting as a go-between for Snowden, who was charged with disorderly conduct for his acts on June 3, and Francine. Snowden wants to issue a formal apology, Dial said, although Francine, who brought a gift basket to Snowden's wife after the incident, has not yet been ready to accept.

"Teaching people to listen to people, communication is huge, but not be set in our ways and give each other a chance," he said.

Francine said last week's incident was a defining moment for herself. She just hopes that fire burns long enough to define a moment for everyone else.