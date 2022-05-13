Sandbags available for flood prevention

With warm weather on the horizon, the Missoula County Office of Emergency Management encourages residents to prepare for potential spring flooding.

Snow melt-off has been slow this year thanks to cooler temperatures, but Missoula County emergency officials caution that a quick warmup, combined with the current snowpack, could increase the risk of potential flooding, particularly in lowland areas.

“Flood preparedness on your property is your responsibility,” a press release stated Friday. “The public is encouraged to begin preparing for potential flooding before river levels start to rise.”

Sand and sandbags are available to the public on D Road at Fort Missoula.

County officials remind residents to only use sandbags to protect primary residences, not property lines or riverbanks.

They also advise using proper body mechanics, taking frequent breaks, drinking water and avoiding overexertion while sandbagging.

Experts expect river levels to drop slightly this weekend, according to the press release, but the river could rise again with warmer temperatures.

“As we begin to see the temperatures steadily increase, properties frequently impacted should pay close attention to river forecasts and prepare for flooding,” said Missoula County Emergency Management Director Adriane Beck.

Check river levels and learn more about flood safety and preparations at missoula.co/floodinfo.

