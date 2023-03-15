A Heron man was convicted on Wednesday by a federal Missoula jury of kidnapping his son and taking him to Central America, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

A jury found Jacob I. Strong, also known as Jacob I. Guill, 37, guilty of international parental kidnapping following a two-day trial that started on Tuesday, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office stated. He previously pleaded not guilty last August.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 27 in U.S. District Court. Strong faces a possible maximum penalty of three years and a $250,000 fine.

Strong is at the Missoula jail awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors alleged Strong and his former wife developed a parenting plan in January 2020 for their shared son, who was 2-years-old at the time. In August 2021, Strong didn’t bring the child back to his mother in Thompson Falls as planned.

Law enforcement couldn’t find Strong, and still didn’t locate him after an arrest warrant was issued. In January 2022, FBI agents discovered Strong was living in Costa Rica with the boy, according to court documents. Federal authorities estimated Strong left the U.S. in October of 2021 somewhere near Midland, Texas.

“Strong paid a man to transport them to Costa Rica, and Strong and the child lived with the man for about six weeks,” the press release reads. “In May 2022, the FBI received specific information about Strong’s whereabouts, and Costa Rica officials arrested and deported him back to the United States.”

The boy’s mother traveled to Costa Rica and brought him back home to the U.S.

Strong’s mother is also facing federal charges in connection to the case. Her sentencing is scheduled for May.

“Maintaining the safety of Montanans, especially children, is a top priority for our office, which is why I am pleased with the jury’s verdict,” U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in the release. “This case shows the extensive efforts we will make to bring kidnappers to justice, including working with law enforcement across international borders.”

Laslovich extended thanks to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Racicot and Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian C. Lowney, along with the FBI, for investigating and prosecuting Strong’s case.