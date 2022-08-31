Sanders County man gets 80 years in prison for 2020 homicide

A Hot Springs man was handed an 80-year sentence in state prison on Tuesday for murdering his roommate in 2020.

Aaron E. McLaughlin was convicted by a Sanders County jury in June of deliberate homicide, according to a press release from the Montana Attorney General’s Office.

None of the sentence includes suspended time. Missoula County District Judge John Larson presided.

McLaughlin killed his roommate, Raymond R. Wachlin, in October 2020 via blunt force trauma. The injuries resulted in a massive brain hemorrhage, the press release stated.

He was charged on Oct. 9, 2020.

McLaughlin called 911 after the attack. He reported he had beat Wachlin, who McLaughlin said broke through his door. The press release stated that McLaughlin laughed while describing the incident to law enforcement as he was brought to the Sanders County jail.

Montana Department of Justice attorneys Dan Guzynski and Stephanie Robles prosecuted the case at the request of the Sanders County Attorney’s Office. The DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and Hot Springs Police Department investigated the case.