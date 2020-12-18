Santa to fly over Missoula on Saturday for first time in 16 years

ARLEE — In a cozy workshop in Arlee, a small team has been hard at work decorating Santa’s sleigh. Over the last month, they’ve strung more than 600 Christmas lights along St. Nick’s magical flying ride.

It’s all in preparation for a holiday surprise for Missoula’s kids, who might catch a glimpse of Santa flying overhead as he makes a special visit to the valley for the first time since 2004.

“It’s been a big project of love here and it’s shaping up to be really awesome,” said Brian Lease, whose wife Lynn spearheaded what has become a community-wide effort to bring the “Santa Flyover” back.

For years, Santa soared over the Garden City ahead of the holiday as a special hello to western Montana in his brightly lit sleigh behind his flying reindeer, Rudolph in the lead (and a helicopter whirling away up above). It’s a tradition many locals remember with wonder and cheer.

“I was born here, grew up here, I remember chasing him around with my folks,” Brian Lease said at the workshop on Friday, the lights on the sleigh twinkling in his glasses. “We’d drive around the valley and follow him.”

It’s been 16 years since his last visit, and Santa and the Leases thought Missoula’s kids deserved something special after such a hard year.