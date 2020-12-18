Santa to fly over Missoula on Saturday for first time in 16 years

ARLEE — In a cozy workshop in Arlee, a small team has been hard at work decorating Santa’s sleigh. Over the last month, they’ve strung more than 600 Christmas lights along St. Nick’s magical flying ride.
It’s all in preparation for a holiday surprise for Missoula’s kids, who might catch a glimpse of Santa flying overhead as he makes a special visit to the valley for the first time since 2004.
“It’s been a big project of love here and it’s shaping up to be really awesome,” said Brian Lease, whose wife Lynn spearheaded what has become a community-wide effort to bring the “Santa Flyover” back.
For years, Santa soared over the Garden City ahead of the holiday as a special hello to western Montana in his brightly lit sleigh behind his flying reindeer, Rudolph in the lead (and a helicopter whirling away up above). It’s a tradition many locals remember with wonder and cheer.
“I was born here, grew up here, I remember chasing him around with my folks,” Brian Lease said at the workshop on Friday, the lights on the sleigh twinkling in his glasses. “We’d drive around the valley and follow him.”
It’s been 16 years since his last visit, and Santa and the Leases thought Missoula’s kids deserved something special after such a hard year.
“Especially as tough as things have been, and for kids that don’t understand why things are so tough, to bring some joy and some hope into the end of the year and hopefully jump start next year the right way, it seemed like the perfect thing,” he said.
In November, his wife Lynn, who also has fond memories of Santa’s flyover, created a Facebook page called “Bring Back Santa Fly-Over” to garner support for the tradition’s return.
“I so looked forward to Santa in the sky every year!” wrote Amanda Lynn Castro in a post on the Facebook page. “ … right around Christmas every year, I’d start watching the sky! When he quit showing up I was so sad … I’ve wished for so long that my daughter could experience the magic I felt!”
“I was born and raised here and have 5 kids who grew up waving to Santa. Would be so special to have all of my grandchildren be able to have those memories too!” wrote Mary Hoffman.
After the idea gained momentum on social media, the Leases decided to make their dream of Santa’s flyover a reality.
But they haven’t done all the work on their own. Local businesses have chipped in to help and more than 200 people donated to raise more than $6,000 for the flyover. A Minuteman Aviation helicopter will assist the reindeer in remaining airborne.
“It’s been amazing the support we’ve gotten,” Brian Lease said. “I know our community … I’m like, this place is going to get behind this.”
Some might recognize the special flying sleigh from the roof of the John Deere RDO Equipment Company at the Wye, where it’s been displayed each Christmas since it last took flight. Along with D&G Crane Services, the company donated time and equipment to move the sleigh off the roof.
After Steven Goodsell with High Country Carriers transported the sleigh and its reindeer to Minuteman Aviation to get a free pre-flight inspection, it was off to Sorenson Transport for welding repairs, all at no cost.
In early December, Missoula Downtown Foundation came on as a sponsor. As more donations trickled in, they knew they’d be able to make the magical flight happen.
“Like many others on the Board of Directors, I remember Santa flying over Missoula when I was a child,” said Jared Kuehn, board president for the Missoula Downtown Foundation, in a press release. “The Foundation was delighted to provide the fiscal support needed to make this wonderful endeavor come to be, and it’s given all of us something fun to look forward to!”
For parents and grandparents in Missoula who remember Santa’s annual flyover, it will be a special experience, Brian Lease said, as the new display matches almost exactly with the old one, just with new, brighter LED lights.
“My wife and I, we have two young kids and they’ve been a big part of it for me," Lease said. "I want them to see something that was a huge tradition for us when I was a kid and for my wife when she was a kid.”
He said as long as the weather permits, kids in Missoula who look up to the skies on Saturday evening will get a chance to see the true magic of Christmas.
“There were times when it looked like it just wasn’t even going to happen this year and to see (Santa, the sleigh and reindeer) in this shape now and know that as long as we don’t get a crazy blizzard, he’s going to fly. It’s incredible.”
