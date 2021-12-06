Santana to perform at University of Montana in April

Carlos Santana has announced a concert at the Adams Center at the University of Montana campus on Monday, April 4.

The Grammy-winning guitar legend is touring behind a new album, “Blessings and Miracles,” that has guest spots from Chick Corea, Corey Glover, Kirk Hammett, Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood and more, according to a Monday news release.

On this tour, he and his band, which includes his wife Cindy Blackman Santana on drums, will play material that spans his full career, from the late 1960s to the present, from the “Oye Como Va” era to “Smooth.”

Tickets run $62 to $96, with VIP package options as well. They go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at santana.com or griztix.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8.

Santana last played a show in Missoula on Aug. 25, 1998, in Caras Park, and the upcoming Garden City date is his only tour stop in Montana.

