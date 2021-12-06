 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Santana to perform at University of Montana in April

  • 0
Carlos Santana

Carlos Santana performs in 2019 at the BottleRock Napa Valley Music Festival in Napa, Calif.

 Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Carlos Santana has announced a concert at the Adams Center at the University of Montana campus on Monday, April 4.

The Grammy-winning guitar legend is touring behind a new album, “Blessings and Miracles,” that has guest spots from Chick Corea, Corey Glover, Kirk Hammett, Rob Thomas, Chris Stapleton, Steve Winwood and more, according to a Monday news release.

On this tour, he and his band, which includes his wife Cindy Blackman Santana on drums, will play material that spans his full career, from the late 1960s to the present, from the “Oye Como Va” era to “Smooth.”

Tickets run $62 to $96, with VIP package options as well. They go on sale Friday, Dec. 10, at santana.com or griztix.com. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8.

Santana last played a show in Missoula on Aug. 25, 1998, in Caras Park, and the upcoming Garden City date is his only tour stop in Montana. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WH announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News