 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick topical alert top story

Satellite voting offices available on Flathead Reservation

  • 0

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have partnered with the Lake, Sanders and Missoula County elections offices to host events in Arlee, Dixon, Elmo, Hot Springs, Pablo, Ronan and at Gray Wolf Peak Casino to make voting more accessible.

At these offices, people can register to vote, update their registration status, receive a ballot, vote early in person and drop off a completed ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Dates and times for different satellite voting offices on the Flathead Reservation are listed below:

  • Tuesday, Nov. 1: For Lake County voters, Elmo Health Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and for Sanders County voters, Hot Springs Indian Senior Center from 12:30 to 7 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 2: For Lake County voters, Salish Kootenai College Joe McDonald Health and Education Center in the Sherri McDonald Hospitality room from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For Sanders County voters, Hot Springs Indian Senior Citizen Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Thursday, Nov. 3: For Lake County voters, Arlee Indian Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For Sanders County voters, Dixon Community Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 4: For Lake County voters, Arlee Indian Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For Missoula County voters, Gray Wolf Peak Casino 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For Sanders County voters, Dixon Community Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 5: For Lake County voters, Ronan Indian Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Monday, Nov 7: For Lake County voters, main building of the CSKT tribal complex from 8 a.m. to noon. For Missoula County voters, Gray Wolf Peak Casino from 8 a.m. to noon. For Sanders County voters, Hot Springs Indian Senior Center 8 a.m. to noon and Dixon Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 8 Election Day: For Missoula County voters, Gray Wolf Peak Casino 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

People are also reading…

For assistance getting a ride to the polls on the Flathead Reservation or if you have questions about voting, call Erica Shelby at 406-240-8229.

The Lake County Elections Office can be reached at 406-883-7268; the Sanders County Elections Office can be reached at 406-827-3038, and the Missoula County Elections Office can be reached at 406-258-4751.

Tribal IDs are free through Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Sotheby's Auction house is selling one of only two known copies of the official edition of the constitution, the first printing of the final text of the Constitution. The manuscript will come to auction for the first time in New York on 13 December with an estimate of $20/30 million. "I think anyone that has an appreciation of American history, you don't have to be into books and manuscripts. I mean, this is one of the three foundational documents of our democracy. So when you hold it in your hands, it's it's a moment you're going to charge," said Richard Austin, Head of Books & Manuscripts department at Sotheby's. In November 2021 Sotheby's sold another copy official first printing of the Constitution for $43.2 million, establishing a new record for any historical document, manuscript, or printed text sold at auction. Sotheby's plans to put official edition of the constitution on public view in its New York headquarters.
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Migos rapper Takeoff killed in Texas shooting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News