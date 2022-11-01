Satellite voting offices available on Flathead Reservation

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have partnered with the Lake, Sanders and Missoula County elections offices to host events in Arlee, Dixon, Elmo, Hot Springs, Pablo, Ronan and at Gray Wolf Peak Casino to make voting more accessible.

At these offices, people can register to vote, update their registration status, receive a ballot, vote early in person and drop off a completed ballot. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Dates and times for different satellite voting offices on the Flathead Reservation are listed below:

Tuesday, Nov. 1: For Lake County voters, Elmo Health Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and for Sanders County voters, Hot Springs Indian Senior Center from 12:30 to 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 2: For Lake County voters, Salish Kootenai College Joe McDonald Health and Education Center in the Sherri McDonald Hospitality room from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For Sanders County voters, Hot Springs Indian Senior Citizen Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 3: For Lake County voters, Arlee Indian Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For Sanders County voters, Dixon Community Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4: For Lake County voters, Arlee Indian Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For Missoula County voters, Gray Wolf Peak Casino 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. For Sanders County voters, Dixon Community Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5: For Lake County voters, Ronan Indian Senior Center from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Nov 7: For Lake County voters, main building of the CSKT tribal complex from 8 a.m. to noon. For Missoula County voters, Gray Wolf Peak Casino from 8 a.m. to noon. For Sanders County voters, Hot Springs Indian Senior Center 8 a.m. to noon and Dixon Community Center from 8 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, Nov. 8 Election Day: For Missoula County voters, Gray Wolf Peak Casino 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

For assistance getting a ride to the polls on the Flathead Reservation or if you have questions about voting, call Erica Shelby at 406-240-8229.

The Lake County Elections Office can be reached at 406-883-7268; the Sanders County Elections Office can be reached at 406-827-3038, and the Missoula County Elections Office can be reached at 406-258-4751.

Tribal IDs are free through Tuesday, Nov. 8.