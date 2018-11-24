Missoula awoke to a fresh coating of snow Saturday morning and — for a brief time around Russell street and in Target Range — a couple of power outages.
The National Weather Service projects a total of 4 to 6 inches to fall here between 5 a.m. and 11 a.m, and has issued a winter storm warning, effective until noon, for much of western Montana. “Travel could be very difficult, especially early this morning as the heaviest snow band impacts the area. The I-90 corridor will be most impacted during this time,” it stated in a press release.
The Montana Department of Transportation warns of snow, ice and slush on key roads throughout Missoula, Mineral, Sanders, Lake and Ravalli counties, and of black ice on roads north of Flathead Lake.
Downed trees caused two power outages in Missoula Saturday morning, according to NorthWestern Energy spokesperson Butch Larcombe. One, in the Russell Street area, lasted from about 6 a.m. to 7:15 and affected about 2,700 customers. Another in the Target Range neighborhood lasted from about 4:30 to 5:30 a.m. and affected about 1,750 customers. Larcombe said residents should avoid downed power lines, and report them by calling 1-888-467-2669.
Less problematically, both Lookout Pass and Discovery Ski Areas are reporting several inches of fresh powder.
In Missoula, the Weather Service projects snow to taper off around midday, and for temperatures to reach the mid-30s by the afternoon.
This story will be updated.