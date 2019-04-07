Missoula Lands Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Monday.
Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Seeley Lake Community Council
When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.
Agenda: Chet Crowser discusses his plans for Missoula County Community and Planning Services; Jean Curtiss, Title District Manager of the Seeley Lake Sewer District and former County Commissioner gives update on projected future of the sewer system; Tom Browder, council member and treasurer of Double Arrow Landowners Association (DARLOA) talks about the proposed swap of Drew Park for the Old Ski Hill DARLOA common area.
***
Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.
Agenda: School facility enhancement project update; NWEA assessment results; Intercap loan program; Challenge to Education materials Review Committee summary.
***
Missoula Conservation District
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.
***
Bonner Milltown Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: Hellgate Lions Park Barn, 130-5 Haaglund.
Agenda: Chris Newman, Missoula Rural Fire District Fire Chief, discusses the MRFD's upcoming mill levy request.
***
Missoula City Council
When: 7 p.m. Monday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
Agenda: Resolution to amend, remove or relocate all barrier behind 2413 S. Higgins Ave.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees
regular meeting
When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.
Agenda: available at mcspmt.org.
***
Target Range Sewer and Water District
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Target Range School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.
***
Parks and Recreation Board
When: Noon Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse Annex 151, 200 W. Broadway.
***
Missoula Art Park Extraordinary Events Committee
When: 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Headwaters Conference Room at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.
***
Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.
Agenda: Resolution No. 19-3 Apply for Intercap Loan; Resolution No. 19-4 Advertise for Bids for Type 1 Engines; MRFD administrative staff contract negotiations.
***
East Missoula Community Council
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Room.
Agenda: paint “East Missoula” on water tank; “Beautify East Missoula” discussion; East Missoula Community Garage Sale.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 1 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, Sophie Moiese Room.
Agenda: Smurfit-Stone Mill site discussion on county perspectives on site issues to date; site-specific environmental concerns.
***
Design Review Board
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula County Public Schools' Community Open House
When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Where: Russell Elementary School, 3216 Russell St.
Agenda: view the consolidated set of options for adjusting the current elementary school boundaries and presentation of the consolidated option and draft procedures for grandfathering in current MCPS students.
***
Energy and Climate Team
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Missoula Board of County Commissioners
When: 2 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.
Agenda: Sawmill Gulch Road petition third hearing; McCauley Acres No. 2 Minor Subdivision; Confluence Minor Subdivision.
***
Open Space Advisory Committee
When: 4 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Headwaters at currents, 600 Cregg Lane.