Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula Lands Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Monday.

Where: Currents Aquatic Center, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Seeley Lake Community Council

When: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: The Barn, 2920 Highway 83, Seeley Lake.

Agenda: Chet Crowser discusses his plans for Missoula County Community and Planning Services; Jean Curtiss, Title District Manager of the Seeley Lake Sewer District and former County Commissioner gives update on projected future of the sewer system; Tom Browder, council member and treasurer of Double Arrow Landowners Association (DARLOA) talks about the proposed swap of Drew Park for the Old Ski Hill DARLOA common area.

***

Hellgate Elementary Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: School District 4 Boardroom, 2385 Flynn Lane.

Agenda: School facility enhancement project update; NWEA assessment results; Intercap loan program; Challenge to Education materials Review Committee summary.

***

Missoula Conservation District

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: USDA Service Center Conference Room, 3550 Mullan Road Suite 106.

***

Bonner Milltown Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Hellgate Lions Park Barn, 130-5 Haaglund.

Agenda: Chris Newman, Missoula Rural Fire District Fire Chief, discusses the MRFD's upcoming mill levy request. 

***

Missoula City Council

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

Agenda: Resolution to amend, remove or relocate all barrier behind 2413 S. Higgins Ave. 

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Board of Trustees

regular meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MCPS Business Building Boardroom, 915 South Ave. W.

Agenda: available at mcspmt.org

***

Target Range Sewer and Water District

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Target Range School Library, 4095 South Ave. W.

***

Parks and Recreation Board

When: Noon Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Local Emergency Planning Commission/Disaster Planning Committee

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Missoula County Courthouse Annex 151, 200 W. Broadway.

***

Missoula Art Park Extraordinary Events Committee

When: 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Headwaters Conference Room at Currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

***

Missoula Rural Fire District Board of Trustees

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: MRFD Station 1, 2521 South Ave. W.

Agenda: Resolution No. 19-3 Apply for Intercap Loan; Resolution No. 19-4 Advertise for Bids for Type 1 Engines; MRFD administrative staff contract negotiations.

***

East Missoula Community Council

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: East Missoula Fire Hall Community Room.

Agenda: paint “East Missoula” on water tank; “Beautify East Missoula” discussion; East Missoula Community Garage Sale.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Missoula County Courthouse, 200 W. Broadway, Sophie Moiese Room.

Agenda: Smurfit-Stone Mill site discussion on county perspectives on site issues to date; site-specific environmental concerns.

***

Design Review Board

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula County Public Schools' Community Open House

When: 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Russell Elementary School, 3216 Russell St. 

Agenda: view the consolidated set of options for adjusting the current elementary school boundaries and presentation of the consolidated option and draft procedures for grandfathering in current MCPS students.

***

Energy and Climate Team

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Missoula Board of County Commissioners

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Sophie Moiese Room, Courthouse Annex, 200 W. Broadway.

Agenda: Sawmill Gulch Road petition third hearing; McCauley Acres No. 2 Minor Subdivision; Confluence Minor Subdivision. 

*** 

Open Space Advisory Committee

When: 4 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Headwaters at currents, 600 Cregg Lane.

